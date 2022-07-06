Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Irish Continental Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICGC   IE00BLP58571

IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC

(ICGC)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-07-05 am EDT
315.00 GBX    0.00%
Transaction in Own Shares

07/06/2022 | 02:29am EDT
Irish Continental Group plc

Irish Continental Group plc announces that it has made purchases of its own shares on the market as follows:

Date of Transaction: 5th July 2022.

Number of Shares: 600,000 (six hundred thousand) ICG Units, representing 0.34% of the issued share capital prior to purchase.

Price: All purchased at €3.50 per ICG Unit.

These shares will be cancelled.

END.

Dublin
6th July 2022

Enquiries:
Eamonn Rothwell, CEO         Tel +353 1 607 5628              Email: info@icg.ie
David Ledwidge, CFO            Tel +353 1 607 5628              Email: info@icg.ie 
Q4 Public Relations                Tel +353 1 475 1444              Email: press@q4pr.ie


