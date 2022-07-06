Transaction in Own Shares

Irish Continental Group plc

Irish Continental Group plc announces that it has made purchases of its own shares on the market as follows:



Date of Transaction: 5th July 2022.

Number of Shares: 600,000 (six hundred thousand) ICG Units, representing 0.34% of the issued share capital prior to purchase.

Price: All purchased at €3.50 per ICG Unit.

These shares will be cancelled.

END.

Dublin

6th July 2022