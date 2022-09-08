Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Irish Continental Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICGC   IE00BLP58571

IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC

(ICGC)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-09-07 am EDT
348.00 GBX   +0.51%
02:26aTransaction in Own Shares
GL
09/07Transaction in Own Shares
GL
09/05Transaction in Own Shares
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transaction in Own Shares

09/08/2022 | 02:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Transactions in Own Shares

Irish Continental Group plc announces that it has made purchases of its own shares on the market as follows:

Date of Transaction: 7th September 2022.

Number of Shares: 400,000 (four hundred thousand) ICG Units, representing 0.23% of the issued share capital prior to purchase.

Price: All purchased at €4.25 per ICG Unit.

These shares will be cancelled.

END.

Dublin
8 September 2022

Enquiries:
Eamonn Rothwell, CEO         Tel +353 1 607 5628               Email: info@icg.ie
David Ledwidge, CFO           Tel +353 1 607 5628               Email: info@icg.ie
Q4 Public Relations                Tel +353 1 475 1444               Email: press@q4pr.ie


All news about IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC
02:26aTransaction in Own Shares
GL
09/07Transaction in Own Shares
GL
09/05Transaction in Own Shares
GL
09/05Holding(s) in Company
GL
09/05Holding(s) in Company
AQ
09/01Transaction in Own Shares
GL
08/25Irish Continental Group Rebounds to H1 Profit; Board Restores Dividend
MT
08/25IRISH CONTINENTAL : Half-Year Results Presentation
PU
08/25Director/PDMR Shareholding
GL
08/25Directorate change
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 507 M 504 M 504 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 129 M 129 M 129 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 708 M 705 M 705 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,65x
EV / Sales 2023 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 284
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Irish Continental Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Eamonn Rothwell Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Ledwidge Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Brendan McGuckian Independent Non-Executive Director
John Sheehan Senior Independent Director
Lesley M. Williams Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC-9.14%705
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED-5.14%31 352
CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY4.37%21 819
EAST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY-1.03%18 281
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.16.51%11 472
WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY9.92%8 919