Transaction in Own Shares

Transactions in Own Shares

Irish Continental Group plc announces that it has made purchases of its own shares on the market as follows:

Date of Transaction: 7th September 2022.

Number of Shares: 400,000 (four hundred thousand) ICG Units, representing 0.23% of the issued share capital prior to purchase.

Price: All purchased at €4.25 per ICG Unit.

These shares will be cancelled.

Dublin

8 September 2022