  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Irish Continental Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICGC   IE00BLP58571

IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC

(ICGC)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-16 am EST
346.25 GBX   -0.22%
02:26aTransaction in Own Shares
GL
12/16Holding(s) in Company
GL
12/16Holding(s) in Company
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Transaction in Own Shares

12/19/2022 | 02:26am EST
Irish Continental Group plc

Transactions in Own Shares

Irish Continental Group plc announces that it has made purchases of its own shares on the market as follows:

Date of Transaction: 16th December 2022.

Number of Shares: 36,403 (thirty-six thousand four hundred and three) ICG Units, representing 0.02% of the issued share capital prior to purchase.

Price: All purchased at €4.05 per ICG Unit.

These shares will be cancelled.

END.        

Dublin
19th December 2022

Enquiries:
Eamonn Rothwell, CEO        Tel +353 1 607 5628                Email: info@icg.ie
David Ledwidge, CFO        Tel +353 1 607 5628                Email: info@icg.ie
Q4 Public Relations                Tel +353 1 475 1444                Email: press@q4pr.ie


