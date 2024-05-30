Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)
Director/PDMR Shareholding

30-May-2024 / 17:44 GMT/BST

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

EDDIE BYRNE

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC

b)

LEI

635400EOPACLULRENY18

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial  instrument,

type  of

instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.10 EACH

 

IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519

b)

Nature of the transaction  

Grant of a conditional award of 642,921 ordinary shares of €0.10 each to be issued in accordance withthe Irish Residential properties REIT PLC 2024 Long Term Incentive Plan. Vesting of the LTIP award is strictly subject to satisfactory attainment of stretching performance metricsover the THREE-YEAR performance periods to year-end 2026 in accordance with the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares

€0.9974

642,921

 

d)

Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price

N/A – single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

28 May 2024

 

f)

Place of the transaction

EURONEXT DUBLIN

g)

Additional Information

NONE

 

 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

BRIAN FAGAN

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC

b)

LEI

635400EOPACLULRENY18

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial  instrument,

type  of

instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.10 EACH

 

IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519

b)

Nature of the transaction  

Grant of a conditional award of 380,990 ordinary shares of €0.10 each to be issued in accordance withthe Irish Residential properties REIT PLC 2024 Long Term Incentive Plan. Vesting of the LTIP award is strictly subject to satisfactory attainment of stretching performance metricsover the THREE-YEAR performance periods to year-end 2026 in accordance with the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares

€0.9974

380,990

 

d)

Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price

N/A – single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

28 May 2024

 

f)

Place of the transaction

EURONEXT DUBLIN

g)

Additional Information

NONE

 

 


