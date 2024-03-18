Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)
Holding(s) in Company

18-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

StandardFormTR-1

Standardformfornotificationofmajorholdings

 

NOTIFICATIONOFMAJORHOLDINGS(tobesenttotherelevantissuerandtotheCentralBankof Ireland)i

 

1.Identityoftheissuerortheunderlyingissuerofexistingsharestowhichvotingrightsare attachedii:

IRISHRESIDENTIALPROPERTIESREITPLC

2.Reasonforthenotification(pleaseticktheappropriateboxorboxes):

[X]Anacquisitionordisposalofvotingrights

[]Anacquisitionordisposaloffinancialinstruments []Aneventchangingthebreakdownofvotingrights [ ] Other (please specify)iii:

3.Detailsofpersonsubjecttothenotificationobligationiv:

Name:

MPMF Fund Management (Ireland) Limited, as manager of Irish Residential Properties Sub- Fund1,asub-fundofIrishResidentialProperties Fund, an umbrella unit trust authorised by the CentralBankofIrelandasaqualifyingalternative investment fund pursuant to the Unit Trusts Act, 1990 and any regulations made thereunder

 

 

Cityandcountryofregisteredoffice(ifapplicable):

Dublin,Ireland

4.Fullnameofshareholder(s)(ifdifferentfrom3.)v:

CAPREITLIMITEDPARTNERSHIP

5.Dateonwhichthethresholdwascrossedorreachedvi:

March15,2024

6.Dateonwhichissuernotified:

March16,2024

7.Threshold(s)thatis/arecrossedorreached:

14%

8.Totalpositionsofperson(s)subjecttothenotification obligation:

 

% of voting rights attachedtoshares (total of 9.A)

%ofvotingrights through financial instruments

(totalof9.B.1+9.B.2)

 

Totalofbothin% (9.A + 9.B)

Totalnumberof voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation onthedateonwhich

13.8%

N/A

13.8%

73,325,231

           
 

threshold was crossedorreached

 

 

 

 

Positionofprevious notification (if applicable)

14.4%

N/A

14.4%

 

 

 

9.Notifieddetailsoftheresultingsituationonthedateonwhichthethresholdwascrossedor

reachedviii:

A:Votingrightsattachedtoshares

Class/typeof shares

ISINcode(if possible)

Numberofvoting rightsix

%of voting rights

 

Direct

 

Indirect

 

Direct

 

Indirect

Ordinary

73,325,231

 

13.8%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTALA

73,325,231

13.8%

 

B1:FinancialInstrumentsaccordingtoRegulation17(1)(a)oftheRegulations

 

Typeoffinancial instrument

 

Expiration datex

 

Exercise/ ConversionPeriodxi

Number of voting rightsthatmaybe acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

 

 

%of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTALB.1

 

 

 

B2:FinancialInstrumentswithsimilareconomiceffectaccordingto Regulation17(1)(b)ofthe Regulations

Typeoffinancial instrument

Expiration datex

Exercise/

Conversion Period xi

Physicalor

cash settlementxii

Number of votingrights

 

%of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

                     
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL B.2

 

 

 

 

10.Informationinrelationtothepersonsubjecttothenotificationobligation (pleasetickthe applicable box):

 

[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entityanddoesnotcontrolanyotherundertaking(s)holdingdirectlyorindirectlyaninterestinthe (underlying) issuer.xiii

 

[X]Fullchainofcontrolledundertakingsthroughwhichthevotingrightsand/orthe

financialinstrumentsareeffectivelyheldstartingwiththeultimatecontrollingnaturalpersonor legal entityxiv:

 

 

Namexv

 

% of voting rights if it equalsorishigherthan thenotifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instrumentsifitequals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

 

Totalofbothifitequals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

MPMF Fund Management (Ireland) Limited, as manager of Irish Residential Properties Sub-Fund 1, a sub-fund of Irish Residential Properties Fund, an umbrella unit trust authorised by the Central BankofIrelandasaqualifying alternative investment fund pursuant to the Unit Trusts Act,1990andanyregulations made thereunder

13.8%

N/A

13.8%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

11.Incaseofproxyvoting:[nameoftheproxyholder]willceasetohold[%and number]voting rights as of [date]

 

 

 

 

 

DoneatDublin,IrelandonMarch16,2024.


