Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)

Holding(s) in Company



18-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST



StandardFormTR-1 Standardformfornotificationofmajorholdings NOTIFICATIONOFMAJORHOLDINGS(tobesenttotherelevantissuerandtotheCentralBankof Ireland)i 1.Identityoftheissuerortheunderlyingissuerofexistingsharestowhichvotingrightsare attachedii: IRISHRESIDENTIALPROPERTIESREITPLC 2.Reasonforthenotification(pleaseticktheappropriateboxorboxes): [X]Anacquisitionordisposalofvotingrights []Anacquisitionordisposaloffinancialinstruments []Aneventchangingthebreakdownofvotingrights [ ] Other (please specify)iii: 3.Detailsofpersonsubjecttothenotificationobligationiv: Name: MPMF Fund Management (Ireland) Limited, as manager of Irish Residential Properties Sub- Fund1,asub-fundofIrishResidentialProperties Fund, an umbrella unit trust authorised by the CentralBankofIrelandasaqualifyingalternative investment fund pursuant to the Unit Trusts Act, 1990 and any regulations made thereunder Cityandcountryofregisteredoffice(ifapplicable): Dublin,Ireland 4.Fullnameofshareholder(s)(ifdifferentfrom3.)v: CAPREITLIMITEDPARTNERSHIP 5.Dateonwhichthethresholdwascrossedorreachedvi: March15,2024 6.Dateonwhichissuernotified: March16,2024 7.Threshold(s)thatis/arecrossedorreached: 14% 8.Totalpositionsofperson(s)subjecttothenotification obligation: % of voting rights attachedtoshares (total of 9.A) %ofvotingrights through financial instruments (totalof9.B.1+9.B.2) Totalofbothin% (9.A + 9.B) Totalnumberof voting rights of issuervii Resulting situation onthedateonwhich 13.8% N/A 13.8% 73,325,231 threshold was crossedorreached Positionofprevious notification (if applicable) 14.4% N/A 14.4% 9.Notifieddetailsoftheresultingsituationonthedateonwhichthethresholdwascrossedor reachedviii: A:Votingrightsattachedtoshares Class/typeof shares ISINcode(if possible) Numberofvoting rightsix %of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect Ordinary 73,325,231 13.8% SUBTOTALA 73,325,231 13.8% B1:FinancialInstrumentsaccordingtoRegulation17(1)(a)oftheRegulations Typeoffinancial instrument Expiration datex Exercise/ ConversionPeriodxi Number of voting rightsthatmaybe acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted. %of voting rights SUBTOTALB.1 B2:FinancialInstrumentswithsimilareconomiceffectaccordingto Regulation17(1)(b)ofthe Regulations Typeoffinancial instrument Expiration datex Exercise/ Conversion Period xi Physicalor cash settlementxii Number of votingrights %of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.2 10.Informationinrelationtothepersonsubjecttothenotificationobligation (pleasetickthe applicable box): [ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entityanddoesnotcontrolanyotherundertaking(s)holdingdirectlyorindirectlyaninterestinthe (underlying) issuer.xiii [X]Fullchainofcontrolledundertakingsthroughwhichthevotingrightsand/orthe financialinstrumentsareeffectivelyheldstartingwiththeultimatecontrollingnaturalpersonor legal entityxiv: Namexv % of voting rights if it equalsorishigherthan thenotifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instrumentsifitequals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Totalofbothifitequals or is higher than the notifiable threshold MPMF Fund Management (Ireland) Limited, as manager of Irish Residential Properties Sub-Fund 1, a sub-fund of Irish Residential Properties Fund, an umbrella unit trust authorised by the Central BankofIrelandasaqualifying alternative investment fund pursuant to the Unit Trusts Act,1990andanyregulations made thereunder 13.8% N/A 13.8% 11.Incaseofproxyvoting:[nameoftheproxyholder]willceasetohold[%and number]voting rights as of [date] DoneatDublin,IrelandonMarch16,2024.

