Irish Residential Properties REIT : 2022 Preliminary Results Investor Conference Call Presentation

02/24/2023
Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc

Results Presentation

Twelve Months to 31 December 2022

Strictly Confidential

1

DISCLAIMER

Cautionary Statements

This presentation has been prepared by Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC (the "Company" or "IRES") for information purposes only.

This presentation has been prepared in good faith but the information contained in it has not been independently verified and does not purport to be comprehensive. The Company is not undertaking any obligation to provide any additional information or to update this presentation or to correct any inaccuracies that become apparent. This presentation is neither a prospectus nor an offer nor an invitation to apply for securities. The information contained in this presentation is subject to material updating, completion, revision, amendment and verification. Any prospective investor must make its own investigation and assessments and consult with its own adviser concerning any evaluation of the Company and its prospects.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is given by or on behalf of the Company, its group companies, or any of their respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, advisers, representatives, agents or any other persons as to the accuracy, completeness, fairness or sufficiency of the information, projections, forecasts or opinions contained in this presentation. Save in the case of fraud, no liability is accepted for any errors, omissions or inaccuracies in any of the information or opinions in this presentation and the Company, nor any of its employees, officers, directors, advisers, representatives, agents or affiliates, shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise, whether direct or indirect, in contract, tort or otherwise) for any loss

howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation. Certain financial and statistical information contained in this presentation is subject to rounding adjustments. Accordingly, any discrepancies between the totals and the sums of the amounts listed are due to rounding.

This presentation contains forward-looking statements which can be identified by the use of terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "project", "estimate", "intend", "continue", "target" or "believe" (or the negatives thereof) or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of its management as well as assumptions made and information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update of, or revisions to, any forward-looking statements in this presentation, including any changes in its expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual events or results or actual performance of the Company may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. No representation or warranty is made as to the achievement or reasonableness of, and no reliance should be placed on, such forward-looking statements. There is no guarantee that the Company will generate a particular rate of return.

To the extent indicated, certain industry, market and

competitive position data contained in this presentation come from third party sources. Third party industry publications, studies and surveys generally state that the data contained therein have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but that there is no guarantee of the accuracy or completeness of such data. While the Company believes that each of these publications, studies and surveys has been prepared by a reputable source, the Company has not independently verified the data contained therein. In addition, certain of the industry, market and competitive position data contained in this presentation may come from the Company's own internal research and estimates based on the knowledge and experience of the Company in the Irish market. While the Company believes that such research and estimates are reasonable and reliable, they, and their underlying methodology and assumptions, have not been verified by any independent source for accuracy or completeness and are subject to change. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on any of the industry, market or competitive position data contained in this presentation.

Please refer to the Principal Risks and Uncertainties section contained in the Preliminary Results 2022 for further details

I-RES REIT Plc l FY22 Results Presentation | February 2023

2

Contents

  1. Highlights
  2. Financial Results
  3. Portfolio Overview
  4. Sustainability & ESG
  5. Market Fundamentals
  6. Outlook

3

Highlights

Strong 2022 Performance

Financial & Operational

99.4% occupancy

Revenue +6.5% to €84.9m

NRI +4.3% to €65.7m

NRI margin 77.5%

Total DPS of 5.11c

Asset Management & Portfolio

Optimisation

Added 238 homes to our portfolio

92% of 130 new homes already

fully leased

128 homes disposed at 3.5% yield

Total Portfolio 3,938 homes

Disciplined Capital Management

72% of drawn debt now hedged

No debt maturity until 2026

LTV of 43.3%

Valuation - Yield shift and

adjustment of €45.6m

Weighted average cost of debt of

2.61%

ESG Embedded Into Our DNA

Scope 2 emissions reduced by

25.8%

Alignment to Paris Agreement &

Ireland's Climate Action Plan 2023

Completed review and update of

sustainability strategy

GRESB score increased by 6

percentage points

I-RES REIT Plc l FY22 Results Presentation | February 2023

4

Highlights

Significant Strategic Progress in 2022

Internalisation

  • No longer reliant on external asset management, property management and corporate functions
  • Cessation of asset management fees of 0.5% NAV and 3.0% gross rental income p.a. in H1 2022

Fully Integrated Irish Property Manager

Completed internalisation and added depth to the corporate team during 2022

Now a local team of professionals covering investment, property management & services, finance, legal, risk &

compliance, and corporate services

Investment in Technology & Digital Capabilities

Innovative ERP system implemented, underpinned by digital and cloud-based technology allowing for a scalable

operating platform

Enables end-to-end management of resident lifecycle, including property management, resident services, financial

reporting and facilities management

Enhanced capabilities will help to drive efficiency and operating leverage

  • Ability to streamline operations and efficiently scale the portfolio
  • Opportunity to introduce additional revenue streams

Professional service standards

Dedicated local team and 24/7 helpdesk to ensure residents receive the highest possible service standards

Ongoing collaboration with residents to improve services and sustainability goals such as waste, biodiversity and energy

efficiency

Ongoing programme of employee training and development ensuring we maintain the highest levels of customer service

I-RES REIT Plc l FY22 Results Presentation | February 2023

5

Disclaimer

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 09:16:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
