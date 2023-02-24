Irish Residential Properties REIT : 2022 Preliminary Results Investor Conference Call Presentation

This presentation has been prepared by Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC (the "Company" or "IRES") for information purposes only.
Contents
Highlights
Financial Results
Portfolio Overview
Sustainability & ESG
Market Fundamentals
Outlook
Highlights
Strong 2022 Performance
Financial & Operational
99.4% occupancy
Revenue +6.5% to €84.9m
NRI +4.3% to €65.7m
NRI margin 77.5%
Total DPS of 5.11c
Asset Management & Portfolio
Optimisation
Added 238 homes to our portfolio
92% of 130 new homes already
fully leased
128 homes disposed at 3.5% yield
Total Portfolio 3,938 homes
Disciplined Capital Management
72% of drawn debt now hedged
No debt maturity until 2026
LTV of 43.3%
Valuation - Yield shift and
adjustment of €45.6m
Weighted average cost of debt of
2.61%
ESG Embedded Into Our DNA
Scope 2 emissions reduced by
25.8%
Alignment to Paris Agreement &
Ireland's Climate Action Plan 2023
Completed review and update of
sustainability strategy
GRESB score increased by 6
percentage points
Highlights
Significant Strategic Progress in 2022
Internalisation
No longer reliant on external asset management, property management and corporate functions
Cessation of asset management fees of 0.5% NAV and 3.0% gross rental income p.a. in H1 2022
Fully Integrated Irish Property Manager
Completed internalisation and added depth to the corporate team during 2022
Now a local team of professionals covering investment, property management & services, finance, legal, risk &
compliance, and corporate services
Investment in Technology & Digital Capabilities
Innovative ERP system implemented, underpinned by digital and cloud-based technology allowing for a scalable
operating platform
Enables end-to-end management of resident lifecycle, including property management, resident services, financial
reporting and facilities management
Enhanced capabilities will help to drive efficiency and operating leverage
Ability to streamline operations and efficiently scale the portfolio
Opportunity to introduce additional revenue streams
Professional service standards
Dedicated local team and 24/7 helpdesk to ensure residents receive the highest possible service standards
Ongoing collaboration with residents to improve services and sustainability goals such as waste, biodiversity and energy
efficiency
Ongoing programme of employee training and development ensuring we maintain the highest levels of customer service
