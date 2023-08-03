Sustainable
Business,
Connected
Communities
Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc
Interim Results Presentation 2023
Six Months to 30 June 2023
Disclaimer
Cautionary Statements
This presentation has been prepared by Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC (the "Company" or "IRES") for information purposes only.
This presentation has been prepared in good faith but the information contained in it has not been independently verified and does not purport to be comprehensive. The Company is not undertaking any obligation to provide any additional information or to update this presentation or to correct any inaccuracies that become apparent. This presentation is neither a prospectus nor an offer nor an invitation to apply for securities. The information contained in this presentation is subject to material updating, completion, revision, amendment and verification. Any prospective investor must make its own investigation and assessments and consult with its own adviser concerning any evaluation of the Company and its prospects.
No representation or warranty, express or implied, is given by or on behalf of the Company, its group companies, or any of their respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, advisers, representatives, agents or any other persons as to the accuracy, completeness, fairness or sufficiency of the information, projections, forecasts or opinions contained in this presentation. Save in the case of fraud, no liability is accepted for any errors, omissions or inaccuracies in any of the information or opinions in this presentation and the Company, nor any of its employees, officers, directors, advisers, representatives, agents or affiliates, shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise, whether direct or indirect, in contract, tort or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation.
Certain financial and statistical information contained in this presentation is subject to rounding adjustments. Accordingly, any discrepancies between the totals and the sums of the amounts listed are due to rounding.
This presentation contains forward-looking statements which can be identified by the use of terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "project", "estimate", "intend", "continue", "target" or "believe" (or the negatives thereof) or other variations thereon or comparable terminology.
Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of its management as well as assumptions made and information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update of, or revisions to, any forward-looking statements in this presentation, including any changes in its expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based.
Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual events or results or actual performance of the Company may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. No representation or warranty is made as to the achievement or reasonableness of, and no reliance should be placed on, such forward-looking statements. There is no guarantee that the Company will generate a particular rate of return.
To the extent indicated, certain industry, market and competitive position data contained in this presentation come from third party sources. Third party industry publications, studies and surveys generally state that the data contained therein have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but that there is no guarantee of the accuracy or completeness of such data. While the Company believes that each of these publications, studies and surveys has been prepared by a reputable source, the Company has not independently verified the data contained therein. In addition, certain of the industry, market and competitive position data contained in this presentation may come from the Company's own internal research and estimates based on the knowledge and experience of the Company in the Irish market.
While the Company believes that such research and estimates are reasonable and reliable, they, and their underlying methodology and assumptions, have not been verified by any independent source for accuracy or completeness and are subject to change. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on any of the industry, market or competitive position data contained in this presentation.
Please refer to the Principal Risks and Uncertainties section contained in the Annual Report 2022 for further details
I-RES REIT Plc l H1-23 Results Presentation | August 2023
2
Contents
- Highlights
- Financial & Portfolio Overview
- Sustainability & ESG
- Market Fundamentals
- Outlook
3
Highlights
Delivering on Our Strategy - Another Strong Performance
Operational Excellence
Asset Management
Capital Management
Sustainability
Revenue +5.2% to €44.3m (30 June 2022: €42.1m)
Occupancy Increased to 99.5% (30 June 2022: 99.3%)
Adjusted EBITDA +6.9% to €28.7m (30 June 2022: €26.8m)
EPRA Earnings +11.2% to €15.0m (30 June 2022: €13.5m)
Stable NRI Margin of 77.5%
Driven by disciplined cost management
& business transformation
Disposal programme of circa €100m assets progressed successfully
Yield expansion of 30 bp, resulting in a portfolio valuation adjustment of €56.5m. Gross yield of 6.2%
(31 Dec 2022: 5.9%)
86% of portfolio has Building Energy Efficiency Rating (BER) between A and C
LTV of 43.2%1
(30 June 2022: 44.6%)
Blended interest rate of 3.7% with c.79%1 of drawn debt now hedged
No debt maturity until 2026 with repayments laddered out to 2032
Proposed Interim dividend of 2.45 cents per share, an increase of 6.5% on the same period in 2022
Carbon emissions reduction programme2 Scope 1: ↓ 41% (FY2022)
Scope 2: ↓ 26% (FY2022)
Scope 3: Data collection project + supply chain engagement
Net Zero alignment with the Paris
Agreement, Ireland's Climate Action Plan 2023 & UN SDG's
Programme for community engagement and natural environment initiatives in place
92% employee satisfaction rate
- Post closing of disposal of 91 units in for €38.12m in August 2023
- Greenhouse gas emissions intensity / scope 2 consists of wholly-managed buildings
4
I-RES REIT Plc | H1-23 Results Presentation | August 2023
Transformation & Innovation
Improving Cost Management, Efficiencies and Value Creation
NRI margin stable at 77.5% - despite inflationary cost increases
Cost Management
Innovation: Review of all business operations and procurement for cost reduction initiatives
Utilities: Significant reduction in energy use through energy management, collaboration with energy providers and reduction of maximum import capacity at certain developments
Contract management: Review and reduction in contracted services costs
Process efficiency
I-RESLiving: Fully digitalised onboarding, affordability assessment & resident life-cycle delivering process efficiency, reduced use of paper and enhanced security
- Reduction in number of regional offices from 4 to 3
- Real time accounts visibility leading to enhanced resident management and collection rates
- Improved reporting capabilities assisting management focus & delivery
- Resident services and communications
Ancillary revenue
Value creation: Commercial revenue opportunities:
- Car parking
- Storage lockers
- Available commercial space
Additional service offerings: additional service requests by customers and open roadmap for future resident services
Property management service: Develop marketing
opportunities to provide operating platform and services to third parties
I-RES REIT Plc | H1-23 Results Presentation | August 2023
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc published this content on 03 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2023 08:05:33 UTC.