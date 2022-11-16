Irish Residential Properties REIT : AGM Statement – update 16th November 2022

Irish Residential Properties REIT - 2022 AGM Voting Results Update Statement

At the Company's AGM in May 2022, the Board noted that resolutions 8(a) (Authority to disapply preemption rights in specified circumstances) and 8(b) (Additional authority to disapply pre-emptionrights for an acquisition or other specified capital investment) which were special resolutions requiring a 75% majority, did not receive sufficient support to be passed.

The Board also noted that, although resolutions 2(b) (election of Brian Fagan) and resolution 2(h) (reelection of Margaret Sweeney) were passed, they each received less than 80% of the votes cast in favour.

In accordance with the UK Corporate Governance Code, we would like to provide an update of the actions taken by the board since the AGM.

Following the AGM, and in accordance with the Company's ongoing commitment to direct and transparent dialogue with our stakeholders, the Board has continued to engage with shareholders in order to further understand and discuss any concerns with respect to these resolutions. The Company is grateful to those shareholders who took the time to engage in these discussions and we received additional helpful feedback from a number of shareholders. From the consultation process conducted both before and after the AGM, the Company also has an understanding of the reasons why some shareholders were not supportive of these resolutions.

The Board will continue to engage with shareholders, and to consider the views expressed, as it makes its decisions going forward.