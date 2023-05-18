Irish Residential Properties REIT : May 2023 Presentation
05/18/2023 | 10:19am EDT
Sustainable Business, Connected Communities
Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc
AGM 2023
Strictly Confidential
1
Disclaimer
Cautionary Statements
This presentation has been prepared by Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC (the "Company" or "I-RES") for information purposes only.
This presentation has been prepared in good faith but the information contained in it has not been independently verified and does not purport to be comprehensive. The Company is not undertaking any obligation to provide any additional information or to update this presentation or to correct any inaccuracies that become apparent. This presentation is neither a prospectus nor an offer nor an invitation to apply for securities. The information contained in this presentation is subject to material updating, completion, revision, amendment and verification. Any prospective investor must make its own investigation and assessments and consult with its own adviser concerning any evaluation of the Company and its prospects.
No representation or warranty, express or implied, is given by or on behalf of the Company, its group companies, or any of their respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, advisers, representatives, agents or any other persons as to the accuracy, completeness, fairness or sufficiency of the information, projections, forecasts or opinions contained in this presentation. Save in the case of fraud, no liability is accepted for any errors, omissions or inaccuracies in any of the information or opinions in this presentation and the Company, nor any of its employees, officers, directors, advisers, representatives, agents or affiliates, shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise, whether direct or indirect, in contract, tort or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation.
Certain financial and statistical information contained in this presentation is subject to rounding adjustments. Accordingly, any discrepancies between the totals and the sums of the amounts listed are due to rounding.
This presentation contains forward-looking statements which can be identified by the use of terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "project", "estimate", "intend", "continue", "target" or "believe" (or the negatives thereof) or other variations thereon or comparable terminology.
Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of its management as well as assumptions made and information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update of, or revisions to, any forward-looking statements in this presentation, including any changes in its expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based.
Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual events or results or actual performance of the Company may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. No representation or warranty is made as to the achievement or reasonableness of, and no reliance should be placed on, such forward-looking statements. There is no guarantee that the Company will generate a particular rate of return.
To the extent indicated, certain industry, market and competitive position data contained in this presentation come from third party sources. Third party industry publications, studies and surveys generally state that the data contained therein have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but that there is no guarantee of the accuracy or completeness of such data. While the Company believes that each of these publications, studies and surveys has been prepared by a reputable source, the Company has not independently verified the data contained therein. In addition, certain of the industry, market and competitive position data contained in this presentation may come from the Company's own internal research and estimates based on the knowledge and experience of the Company in the Irish market.
While the Company believes that such research and estimates are reasonable and reliable, they, and their underlying methodology and assumptions, have not been verified by any independent source for accuracy or completeness and are subject to change. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on any of the industry, market or competitive position data contained in this presentation.
Please refer to the Principal Risks and Uncertainties section contained in the Annual Report 2022 for further details
I-RES REIT Plc | AGM 2023
2
Strong Financial and Operational Performance
0.7%
0.3%
98.4%
99.1%
99.4%
202020212022
Portfolio Occupancy
6.5%
6.7%
€84.9m
€79.7m
€74.7m
2020
2021
2022
Revenue from Investment Properties
2.8%
3.8%
3,938
3,829
3,688
202020212022
Total Number of Residential Homes
4.3%
5.4%
€65.7m
€63m
€59.8m
202020212022
Net Rental Income
I-RES REIT Plc | AGM 2023
3
Delivering a Sector-leading Operational Performance
Occupancy
NRI margin
Occupancy rate (%)
Occupancy rate (%)
Leading
Year
Sector Avg.
I-RES
IRES vs. sector
occupancy
FY22
96.5%
99.4%
+2.9%
rate metrics
FY21
95.8%
99.1%
+3.3%
FY20
95.3%
98.4%
+3.1%
100%
95%
90%
85%
80%
Peer A
Peer B
Peer C
Peer D
Peer E
Peer F
Peer G
Peer H
Peer I
Peer J
Peer K
Peer L
Peer M
FY22
FY21
FY20
NRI margin (%)
NRI margin (%)
Leading
Year
Sector Avg.
I-RES
IRES vs. sector
FY22
68.4%
77.5%
+9.1%
NRI margin
metrics
FY21
68.8%
79.1%
+10.3%
FY20
68.4%
80.0%
+11.6%
100%
90%
80%
70%
60%
50%
40%
30%
20%
10%
0%
Peer A
Peer B
Peer C
Peer D
Peer E
Peer F
Peer G
Peer H
Peer I
Peer J
Peer K
Peer L
Peer M
FY22
FY21
FY20
Net rental income evolution (L5Y)
I-RES has outperformed the regulatory-limited growth rate since the rent cap was altered, the Group's
delivery on asset management, efficiency and development initiatives has seen performance remain resilient
+22.6%
€50.5m
+18.4%
€59.8m
+5.4%
€63.0m
+4.3%
€65.7m
€41.2m
FY18
FY19
FY20
2% rent cap
FY21
FY22
Source: Peer Group Public Disclosures
introduced
I-RES REIT Plc | AGM 2023
4
Market Leading Platform
Development of 61 new apartments on site adjacent to an existing property
Acquisition of 108 homes at Ashbrook,
Clontarf
Forward Purchase of 69 residential
homes at Merrion Road
I-RES Living
The convenient way for residents to access I-RES services
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc published this content on 16 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2023 14:18:05 UTC.