  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ireland
  4. Irish Stock Exchange
  5. Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IRES   IE00BJ34P519

IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC

(IRES)
  Report
Real-time Irish Stock Exchange  -  07:01:45 2023-05-03 am EDT
1.024 EUR   +0.39%
07:12aIrish Residential Properties hails strong quarterly revenue growth
AN
04/27IRES Board Response to Vision Capital Open Letter
CI
04/25Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Supports Vision Capital Corporation Recommendations
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Irish Residential Properties hails strong quarterly revenue growth

05/03/2023 | 07:12am EDT
(Alliance News) - Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC on Wednesday said it experienced continued growth in the first quarter with rises in revenue, occupancy and rent collections.

The Dublin-based private rental accommodation provider, which owns approximately 4,000 homes, said revenue in the first quarter of 2023 was up 4.9% compared to the same period in 2022. Irish Residential attributed the boost to organic growth and additions to its portfolio delivering strong recurring cashflows.

Irish Residential reported strong rent collections for the quarter, in excess of 99% and in line with the previous year. Occupancy levels also remained in excess of 99% throughout the period, which Irish Residential attributed to the quality of its portfolio and "exceptional demand" in Ireland.

Irish Residential said asset disposals completed so far this year, including its Rockwood development site, raised gross proceeds of approximately EUR18.0 million.

Chief Executive Officer Margaret Sweeney said: "The macro-economic environment of rising interest rates and inflation continues to weigh heavily on listed real estate company valuations. However, [Irish Residential] remains well positioned to navigate this with our high-quality portfolio, disciplined capital allocation and successful execution on its strategy, delivering consistent returns to our shareholders over the long-term."

Shares in Irish Residential were down 1.9% at EUR1.03 in Dublin on Wednesday.

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 88,2 M 96,8 M 96,8 M
Net income 2023 -45,1 M -49,5 M -49,5 M
Net Debt 2023 631 M 693 M 693 M
P/E ratio 2023 -9,90x
Yield 2023 4,99%
Capitalization 540 M 593 M 593 M
EV / Sales 2023 13,3x
EV / Sales 2024 12,9x
Nbr of Employees 95
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC
Duration : Period :
Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,02 €
Average target price 1,21 €
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Margaret Sweeney Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Brian Fagan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Declan Moylan Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jonathan Fleischer Executive Vice President-Operations
Aidan O'Hogan Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC-8.44%600
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.10.36%25 400
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL7.90%24 121
INVITATION HOMES INC.13.53%20 448
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-1.59%18 015
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-5.93%17 315
