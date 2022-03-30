Irisity : AGM 2022 Proposed agenda

PROPOSED AGENDA

1. Opening of the annual general meeting.

2. Election of Chairman at the annual general meeting.

3. Election of one or two persons to approve the minutes.

4. Preparation and approval of the voting list.

5. Approval of the agenda.

6. Determination as to whether the annual general meeting has been duly convened.

7. Submission of the annual report and the auditors' report and the consolidated financial statements and the auditors' report for the group. In connection thereto, a presentation by the Chief Executive Officer.

8. Resolution regarding a. adoption of the income statement and the balance sheet and the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet,

b. allocation of the company's profits or losses in accordance with the adopted balance sheet,

c. discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability.

9. Determination of the number of members of the Board of Directors, deputies, auditors and, deputy auditors.

10. Election of members of the Board of Directors. The Nomination Committee's proposal: a) Lennart Svantesson (re-election) b) Anna Ahlberg (re-election)

c) Nils Malmros (re-election)

d) Anders Långsved (re-election)

e) Dorian Barak (re-election)

f) Rom Mendel (new election)

11. Election of the Chairman of the Board of Directors. The Nomination Committee's proposal: a) Lennart Svantesson (re-election)

12. Election of the auditor.

13. Determination of fees for members of the Board of Directors and auditor.

14. Proposal to resolve to adopt a long-term incentive programme for senior executives and key individuals within Irisity.

15. The Shareholders' proposal to adopt a long-term incentive programme for the Board of Directors