Irisity : AGM 2022 Proxy form

PROXY FORM
I hereby appoint the proxy stated below, or whomever he or she may appoint, to vote on my behalf for all my shares in Irisity AB (publ), Reg. No. 556705-4571, with its registered office in Gothenburg, at the annual general meeting on 27 April 2022.
Proxy
|
Name of the proxy
|
Personal identity number/Date of birth
|
Address
|
Postal code and city
|
Telephone number
Signature by the shareholder
|
Name of the shareholder
|
Personal identity number/Date of birth/Registration number
|
Place and date
|
Telephone number
|
Signature*
* If signing for a company, a clarification of signature shall be included above and an up to date certificate of incorporation (or the equivalent) shall be enclosed to the completed proxy form.
Please note that a shareholder shall give the company notice of attendance - as set out in the notice convening the meeting - even if the shareholder intends to exercise his or her voting rights through a proxy.
The completed proxy form (with any enclosures) should be sent in original to Irisity AB (publ), AGM 2022, Lindholmspiren 7A, 417 56 Gothenburg or by e-mail to:irisity@vinge.se, together with the notice of attendance. For the avoidance of doubt, if the shareholder does not intend to exercise his or her voting rights through a proxy, the proxy form does not have to be sent to the company.
Processing of personal data
For information on how your personal data is processed, see
www.euroclear.com/dam/ESw/Legal/Privacy-notice-bolagsstammor-engelska.pdf
