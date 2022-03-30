Log in
    IRIS   SE0005365681

IRISITY AB (PUBL)

(IRIS)
03/30 11:29:36 am EDT
36.65 SEK   -2.79%
04:05pIRISITY : AGM 2022 The nomination committee's proposals
PU
04:05pIRISITY : AGM 2022 Shareholders proposal for LTIP 2022
PU
04:05pIRISITY : AGM 2022 Proxy form
PU
Irisity : AGM 2022 Proxy form

03/30/2022 | 04:05pm EDT
PROXY FORM

I hereby appoint the proxy stated below, or whomever he or she may appoint, to vote on my behalf for all my shares in Irisity AB (publ), Reg. No. 556705-4571, with its registered office in Gothenburg, at the annual general meeting on 27 April 2022.

Proxy

Name of the proxy

Personal identity number/Date of birth

Address

Postal code and city

Telephone number

Signature by the shareholder

Name of the shareholder

Personal identity number/Date of birth/Registration number

Place and date

Telephone number

Signature*

* If signing for a company, a clarification of signature shall be included above and an up to date certificate of incorporation (or the equivalent) shall be enclosed to the completed proxy form.

Please note that a shareholder shall give the company notice of attendance - as set out in the notice convening the meeting - even if the shareholder intends to exercise his or her voting rights through a proxy.

The completed proxy form (with any enclosures) should be sent in original to Irisity AB (publ), AGM 2022, Lindholmspiren 7A, 417 56 Gothenburg or by e-mail to:irisity@vinge.se, together with the notice of attendance. For the avoidance of doubt, if the shareholder does not intend to exercise his or her voting rights through a proxy, the proxy form does not have to be sent to the company.

Processing of personal data

For information on how your personal data is processed, see

www.euroclear.com/dam/ESw/Legal/Privacy-notice-bolagsstammor-engelska.pdf

Disclaimer

Irisity AB published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 20:04:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
