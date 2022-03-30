Irisity : AGM 2022 The nomination committee's proposals

THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE'S PROPOSALS UNDER ITEMS 2, 9, 10, 11, 12 AND 13

The Nomination Committee, consisting of Ulf Runmarker (appointed by Aktiebolaget Westergyllen), Håkan Krook (appointed by Chalmers Innovation Seed Fund AB) and Erik Sprinchorn (appointed by TIN Ny Teknik) has submitted the following proposals.

Item 2 - Election of Chairman of the annual general meeting

The Nomination Committee proposes that Lennart Svantesson is appointed Chairman at the annual general meeting.

Item 9 - Determination of the number of Board members and deputies, auditors and deputy auditors

The Nomination Committee proposes that the Board shall consist of six (6) ordinary members without deputies.

The Nomination Committee proposes that a registered accounting firm is to be appointed as auditor.

Item 10 - Election of Board members

The Nomination Committee proposes that Lennart Svantesson, Anna Ahlberg, Nils Malmros, Anders Långsved and Dorian Barak are re-elected and new election of Rom Mendel as members of the Board of Directors. All elections for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting.

Johan Zetterström has declined to be re-elected.

Information regarding the proposed new Board member

Rom Mendel, born 1968

Background: Experienced Executive and leader from international MedTech, Life science and technology companies. Previous positions include managing director at Cochlear Bone Anchored Solutions and President of Cochlear Acoustic, CMO at Ascom and Chairman of the Board at Duearity AB.

Shareholding in Irisity AB: - Ownership: -

Voting rights: -

Rom Mendel is independent in relation to the company and its management as well as in relation to major shareholders.

Further information about the Board members proposed for re-election can be found on the Company's website, www.irisity.com.

Item 11 - Election of the Chairman of the Board of Directors

The nomination committee proposes that Lennart Svantesson be re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Item 12 - Election of auditor

The Nomination Committee proposes that, for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting, the registered accounting firm Ernst & Young AB be re-elected as auditor. In the event that Ernst & Young AB is re-elected, the Nomination Committee notes that Ernst & Young AB has informed that public accountant Thomas Nilsson will be appointed as auditor in charge.

Item 13 - Determination of fees to the Board of Directors and the auditor

Amount from previous year in () for comparison

The Nomination Committee proposes that remuneration to the Board shall be paid with SEK 360,000 (240,000) to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 180,000 (120,000) to each of the other members of the Board.

The Nomination Committee proposes that the fee to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved statement of costs.