Irisity : AGM 2023 Auditor's statement

Revisorns yttrande enligt 13 kap. 31 § m.h.t. 13 kap. 6 § aktiebolagslagen (2005:551) över styrelsens redogörelse för väsentliga händelser för perioden 2022-03-18 - 2023-03-27

Auditor's statement pursuant to Chapter 13, Section 31 with reference to Chapter 13, Section 6 of the Swedish Companies Act (2005:551) concerning the board of directors' report regarding events of material significance for the period 2022-03-18 - 2023-03-27

Till styrelsen i Irisity AB (publ), org.nr 556705-4571

To the board of directors Irisity AB (publ), reg. no. 556705-4571

Vi har granskat styrelsens redogörelse daterad 27 mars 2023.

We have reviewed the board of directors' report dated March 27 2023.

Styrelsens ansvar för redogörelsen / The board of directors' responsibility for the report

Det är styrelsen som har ansvaret för att ta fram redogörelsen enligt aktiebolagslagen och för att det finns en sådan intern kontroll som styrelsen bedömer nödvändig för att kunna ta fram redogörelsen utan väsentliga felaktigheter, vare sig dessa beror på oegentligheter eller misstag.

The board of directors is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the report in accordance with the Swedish Companies Act, and for such internal control as the board of directors determine is necessary to enable the preparation of the report that is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or mistake.

Revisorns ansvar / The auditor's responsibility

Vår uppgift är att uttala oss om styrelsens redogörelse på grundval av vår granskning. Vi har utfört granskningen enligt FARs rekommendation RevR 9 Revisorns övriga yttranden enligt aktiebolagslagen och aktiebolagsförordningen. Denna rekommendation kräver att vi planerar och utför granskningen för att uppnå begränsad säkerhet att styrelsens redogörelse inte innehåller väsentliga felaktigheter. Revisionsföretaget tillämpar ISQC 1 (International Standard on Quality Control) och har därmed ett allsidigt system för kvalitetskontroll vilket innefattar dokumenterade riktlinjer och rutiner avseende efterlevnad av yrkesetiska krav, standarder för yrkesutövningen och tillämpliga krav i lagar och andra författningar.

Our responsibility is to express a statement on the report based on our review. We have conducted our review in accordance with Recommendation RevR 9 issued by Far (the Swedish professional institute for accountants and auditors) regarding the auditor's statements in accordance with the Swedish Companies Act and the Swedish Companies Ordinance. This recommendation requires that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the review to obtain limited assurance about whether the report is free from material misstatement. The firm applies ISQC 1 (International Standard on Quality Control) and accordingly maintains a comprehensive system of quality control including documented policies and procedures regarding compliance with ethical requirements, professional standards and applicable legal and regulatory requirements.

Vi är oberoende i förhållande till Irisity AB (publ) enligt god revisorssed i Sverige och har i övrigt fullgjort vårt yrkesetiska ansvar enligt dessa krav.

We are independent in relation to Irisity AB (publ) according to generally accepted auditing standards in Sweden and have fulfilled the ethical responsibility according to these requirements.

Granskningen innefattar att genom olika åtgärder inhämta bevis om finansiell och annan information i styrelsens redogörelse. Revisorn väljer vilka åtgärder som ska utföras, bland annat genom att bedöma riskerna för väsentliga felaktigheter i redogörelsen, vare sig dessa beror på oegentligheter eller misstag. Vid denna riskbedömning beaktar revisorn de delar av den interna kontrollen som är relevanta för hur styrelsen upprättar redogörelsen i syfte att utforma granskningsåtgärder som är ändamålsenliga med hänsyn till omständigheterna, men inte i syfte att göra ett uttalande om effektiviteten i den interna kontrollen. Granskningen har begränsats till översiktlig analys av redogörelsen och underlag till denna samt förfrågningar hos bolagets personal. Vårt bestyrkande grundar sig därmed på en begränsad säkerhet

