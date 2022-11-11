Advanced search
01:52aIrisity : FR 2022 – Interim report Irisity AB publ July – September 2022
PU
11/04Irisity Ties Up with Abu Dhabi-Based Tech Firm on Artificial Intelligence Algorithms
MT
11/04Irisity has signed an MOU with NEXT50, an Abu Dhabi-based technology company.
AQ
Irisity : FR 2022 – Interim report Irisity AB publ July – September 2022

11/11/2022 | 01:52am EST
Security beyond human intelligence

Irisity AB (publ)

INTERIM REPORT

July - September 2022

Building the world leader in security video analytics

- Marcus Bäcklund-

2

TABLE OF

CONTENT

01. The Group´s summary of the period

02. Sales & Results

03. Share & Ownership

04. Financial overview

05. Sustainability

06. Definitions

07. Financial calendar

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the interim report. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails

www.irisity.com

01

THE GROUP'S

SUMMARY

OF THE PERIOD

Irisity AB (publ) Interim Report Q3 2022

4

1 July - 30 September 2022

  • Net sales amounted to MSEK 13.3 (17.2)
  • Work performed for own account amounted to MSEK 3.9 (3.5).
  • Gross margin amounted to 67.6 percent (58.7).
  • EBITDA amounted to MSEK -14 (0.9).
  • Result after tax amounted to MSEK -40.5(-2.5).
  • Cash liquidity at the end of the period was MSEK 18.0 (163.4).
  • Change in cashflow from previous quarter was -12.4 MSEK Q/Q
  • FX-effecton sales was 9.2%
  • MRR at the end of the quarter amounted to MSEK 4.7 (5.5) Q/Q

1 January - 30 September 2022

  • Net sales amounted to MSEK 75.2 (41.5)
  • Work performed for own account amounted to MSEK 13.2 (10.3).
  • Gross margin amounted to 78.1 percent (62.3).
  • EBITDA amounted to MSEK -17.6(-2.2).
  • Result after tax amounted to MSEK -92.7(-12.3).

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Irisity AB published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 06:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
