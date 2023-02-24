Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Irisity AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IRIS   SE0005365681

IRISITY AB (PUBL)

(IRIS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:24:52 2023-02-23 am EST
8.610 SEK   +5.26%
02:27aIrisity : FR 2022 – Year end report Irisity AB publ January – December 2022
PU
02:01aIrisity AB (publ) reports strong order intake in the fourth quarter with revenue recognition expected in the coming months.
AQ
02/21Irisity continues to strengthen its management through the recruitment of Keven Marier as Chief Executive Officer, CEO.
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Irisity : FR 2022 – Year end report Irisity AB publ January – December 2022

02/24/2023 | 02:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Security beyond human intelligence

Irisity AB (publ)

INTERIM REPORT

January - December 2022

Building the world leader in security video analytics

- Marcus Bäcklund-

2

TABLE OF

CONTENT

01. The Group´s summary of the period

02. Sales & Results

03. Share & Ownership

04. Financial overview

05. Sustainability

06. Definitions

07. Financial calendar

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the interim report. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails

www.irisity.com

01

THE GROUP'S SUMMARY OF THE PERIOD

Irisity AB (publ) Interim Report

4

1 October - 31 December 2022

  • Net sales amounted to MSEK 12.5 (35.8).
  • Work performed for own account amounted to MSEK 11.7 (5.1).
  • Gross margin amounted to 89.2 percent (83.0).
  • EBITDA amounted to MSEK - 14.4 (8.6).
  • Result after tax amounted to MSEK - 44.2 (-11.6).
  • Cash liquidity at the end of the period was MSEK 17.6 (71.3).
  • Change in cashflow from previous quarter was -0.2 MSEK Q/Q
  • MRR at the end of the quarter amounted to MSEK 4.4 (4.7) Q/Q

1 January - 31 December 2022

  • Net sales amounted to MSEK 87.7 (77.3)
  • Work performed for own account amounted to MSEK 24.9 (15.4).
  • Gross margin amounted to 79.7 percent (71.9).
  • EBITDA amounted to MSEK - 32.0 (6.4), negatively impacted by timing of order and revenue recognition timing in H2.
  • Result after tax amounted to MSEK - 136.9 (-23.9).

Future CEO, Keven Marier, announced February 21 2023.

The Board of Directors proposes, to the Annual General Meeting on April 17, 2023, that no dividend will be paid.

Disclaimer

Irisity AB published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 07:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about IRISITY AB (PUBL)
02:27aIrisity : FR 2022 – Year end report Irisity AB publ January – December 2022
PU
02:01aIrisity AB (publ) reports strong order intake in the fourth quarter with revenue recogn..
AQ
02/21Irisity continues to strengthen its management through the recruitment of Keven Marier ..
AQ
02/21Irisity AB Appoints Keven Marier as Chief Executive Officer
CI
02/15Irisity, Dell, and Intel join forces to streamline AI deployment.
AQ
02/15Irisity, Dell, and Intel Join Forces to Streamline AI Deployment
CI
02/14Financial update before reporting the fourth quarter
AQ
02/14Irisity AB Provides Revenue Guidance for the Fourth Quarter of 2022
CI
2022Irisity delivers advanced video analytics solution to a government organization in Sing..
AQ
2022Nomination Committee appointed in Irisity AB (publ).
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 121 M 11,6 M 11,6 M
Net income 2022 -96,0 M -9,20 M -9,20 M
Net Debt 2022 7,00 M 0,67 M 0,67 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,44x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 330 M 31,6 M 31,6 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,78x
EV / Sales 2023 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 84
Free-Float 52,2%
Chart IRISITY AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Irisity AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IRISITY AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 8,61 SEK
Average target price 7,65 SEK
Spread / Average Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jan Markus Kim Backlund Chief Executive Officer
Anna Forsberg Chief Financial Officer
Lennart Svantesson Chairman
Zvika Ashani Chief Technology Officer
Itsik Kattan Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IRISITY AB (PUBL)28.32%32
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.8.82%51 852
GARMIN LTD.9.33%18 741
ALLEGION PLC8.09%9 941
ADT INC.-11.80%7 233
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.18.21%5 945