|
Irisity : FR 2022 – Year end report Irisity AB publ January – December 2022
Security beyond human intelligence
Irisity AB (publ)
INTERIM REPORT
Building the world leader in security video analytics
- Marcus Bäcklund-
TABLE OF
CONTENT
01. The Group´s summary of the period
02. Sales & Results
03. Share & Ownership
04. Financial overview
05. Sustainability
06. Definitions
07. Financial calendar
This is a translation of the Swedish version of the interim report. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails
01
THE GROUP'S SUMMARY OF THE PERIOD
|
Irisity AB (publ) Interim Report
|
4
1 October - 31 December 2022
-
Net sales amounted to MSEK 12.5 (35.8).
-
Work performed for own account amounted to MSEK 11.7 (5.1).
-
Gross margin amounted to 89.2 percent (83.0).
-
EBITDA amounted to MSEK - 14.4 (8.6).
-
Result after tax amounted to MSEK - 44.2 (-11.6).
-
Cash liquidity at the end of the period was MSEK 17.6 (71.3).
-
Change in cashflow from previous quarter was -0.2 MSEK Q/Q
-
MRR at the end of the quarter amounted to MSEK 4.4 (4.7) Q/Q
1 January - 31 December 2022
-
Net sales amounted to MSEK 87.7 (77.3)
-
Work performed for own account amounted to MSEK 24.9 (15.4).
-
Gross margin amounted to 79.7 percent (71.9).
-
EBITDA amounted to MSEK - 32.0 (6.4), negatively impacted by timing of order and revenue recognition timing in H2.
-
Result after tax amounted to MSEK - 136.9 (-23.9).
Future CEO, Keven Marier, announced February 21 2023.
The Board of Directors proposes, to the Annual General Meeting on April 17, 2023, that no dividend will be paid.
Disclaimer
Irisity AB published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 07:26:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about IRISITY AB (PUBL)
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
121 M
11,6 M
11,6 M
|Net income 2022
|
-96,0 M
-9,20 M
-9,20 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
7,00 M
0,67 M
0,67 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|-3,44x
|Yield 2022
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
330 M
31,6 M
31,6 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|2,78x
|EV / Sales 2023
|2,25x
|Nbr of Employees
|84
|Free-Float
|52,2%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends IRISITY AB (PUBL)
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|0
|Last Close Price
|8,61 SEK
|Average target price
|7,65 SEK
|Spread / Average Target
|-11,1%