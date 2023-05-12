Advanced search
    IRIS   SE0005365681

IRISITY AB (PUBL)

(IRIS)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29:19 2023-05-11 am EDT
6.380 SEK   +3.57%
Irisity : FR 2023 – Interim report Irisity AB publ January – March 2023
PU
Irisity : FR 2023 – Delårsrapport Irisity AB publ juli – januari – mars 2023
PU
Irisity AB (publ) reports a good start of the year
AQ
Irisity : FR 2023 – Delårsrapport Irisity AB publ juli – januari – mars 2023

05/12/2023 | 02:23am EDT
Security beyond human intelligence

Irisity AB (publ)

DELÅRSRAPPORT

Januari - Mars 2023

Building the world leader in security video analytics

- Keven Marier

2

Innehålls- förteckning

01. Perioden i sammandrag för koncernen

02. Försäljning & resultat

03. Aktien & ägarförhållanden

04. Finansiell översikt

05. Hållbarhet

06. Definitioner

07. Finansiell kalender

www.irisity.com

3

01

PERIODEN I SAMMANDRAG

FÖR KONCERNEN

Irisity AB (publ) Delårsrapport Q1 2023

4

1 januari - 31 mars 2023

  • Nettoomsättningen uppgick till 27,5 MSEK (30,0).
  • Aktiverat arbete uppgick till 5,5 MSEK (4,0).
  • Bruttomarginalen uppgick till 83,8 procent (77,0).
  • Rörelseresultatet (EBITDA) uppgick till -5,5 MSEK (-4,8).
  • Resultatet efter skatt uppgick till -32,5 MSEK (-27,9).
  • Kassa och tillgängliga krediter var vid periodens utgång 31,0 MSEK (76,8)
  • MRR vid utgången av kvartalet uppgick till 4,4 MSEK (4,4) Q/Q.

5

Disclaimer

Irisity AB published this content on 12 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2023 06:22:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 125 M 12,1 M 12,1 M
Net income 2023 -92,0 M -8,91 M -8,91 M
Net Debt 2023 37,0 M 3,58 M 3,58 M
P/E ratio 2023 -2,67x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 244 M 23,7 M 23,7 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,25x
EV / Sales 2024 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 74
Free-Float 52,2%
Irisity AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends IRISITY AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 6,38 SEK
Average target price 7,65 SEK
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keven Marier Chief Executive Officer
Anna Anderström Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Lennart Svantesson Chairman
Zvika Ashani Chief Technology Officer
Anders Långsved Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IRISITY AB (PUBL)-4.92%24
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.4.58%48 880
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.93.19%10 225
ALLEGION PLC3.43%9 575
ADT INC.-33.52%5 501
RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-1.09%2 394
