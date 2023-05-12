|
Irisity : FR 2023 – Delårsrapport Irisity AB publ juli – januari – mars 2023
Irisity AB (publ)
DELÅRSRAPPORT
Innehålls- förteckning
01. Perioden i sammandrag för koncernen
02. Försäljning & resultat
03. Aktien & ägarförhållanden
04. Finansiell översikt
05. Hållbarhet
06. Definitioner
07. Finansiell kalender
01
PERIODEN I SAMMANDRAG
FÖR KONCERNEN
|
Irisity AB (publ) Delårsrapport Q1 2023
|
4
1 januari - 31 mars 2023
-
Nettoomsättningen uppgick till 27,5 MSEK (30,0).
-
Aktiverat arbete uppgick till 5,5 MSEK (4,0).
-
Bruttomarginalen uppgick till 83,8 procent (77,0).
-
Rörelseresultatet (EBITDA) uppgick till -5,5 MSEK (-4,8).
-
Resultatet efter skatt uppgick till -32,5 MSEK (-27,9).
-
Kassa och tillgängliga krediter var vid periodens utgång 31,0 MSEK (76,8)
-
MRR vid utgången av kvartalet uppgick till 4,4 MSEK (4,4) Q/Q.
