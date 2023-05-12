|
Irisity : FR 2023 – Interim report Irisity AB publ January – March 2023
Security beyond human intelligence
Irisity AB (publ)
INTERIM REPORT
Building the world leader video analytics
- Keven Marier
TABLE OF
CONTENTS
01. The Group´s summary of the period
02. Sales & Results
03. Share & Ownership
04. Financial overview
05. Sustainability
06. Definitions
07. Financial calendar
This is a translation of the Swedish version of the interim report. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails
01
THE GROUP'S SUMMARY OF THE PERIOD
Irisity AB (publ) Interim Report Q1 2023
4
1 January - 31 March 2023
Net sales amounted to MSEK 27.5 (30.0).
Work performed for own account amounted to MSEK 5.5 (4.0).
Gross margin amounted to 83.8 percent (77.0).
EBITDA amounted to MSEK -5.5(-4.8).
Result after tax amounted to MSEK -32.5(-27.9).
Cash and available credit lines at the end of the period was MSEK 31.0 (76.8).
MRR at the end of the quarter amounted to MSEK 4.4 (4.4) Q/Q.
