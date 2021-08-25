IRLAB Therapeutics : Interim report Q2 (Jan-Jun) 2021

Ipsen - an optimal partner for IRLAB

Ipsen shares IRLAB's broad vision for mesdopetam and its commitment for people with neurological diseases. Ipsen has a global presence with products in neurology, an experienced development and marketing organization and a strategy focusing on neurological diseases. This provides very good conditions for Ipsen to successfully bring mes- dopetam to the market and achieve high sales. We are therefore very happy to be able to complete the final steps toward a market launch in a fully-funded partnership with just Ipsen. The agreement is also a clear external validation of our research platform, ISP, our drug development oper- ations, and our business strategy.

The licensing agreement with Ipsen is one of the largest deals struck within Swedish biotech, which is a merit both for IRLAB and for those who have supported the mes- dopetam project

to this milestone. It also shows that IRLAB has succeeded to deliver on the business strategy of developing drug candidates until proof-of-concept.

Another important outcome of the mesdopetam deal is that we can now allocate more resources to our other development projects; the upfront payment provides an immediate and significant reinforcement of our cash position and, in addition, Ipsen takes over the cost responsibility for the preparatory activities ahead of Phase III studies.