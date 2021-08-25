IRLAB Therapeutics : Interim report Q2 (Jan-Jun) 2021

"Cases of Parkinson's disease are increasing as more and more people are getting older, world- wide. We want to offer a better future with a high quality of life for everyone affected by Parkinson's"
2021
10Calendar
Interim report July - September 2021:
November 10, 2021
Year-end report 2021: 23 February 23, 2022
Contents
IRLAB IN BRIEF
5
SECOND QUARTER IN BRIEF
6
CEO's COMMENT
9
PROJECT PORTFOLIO
13
Clinical drug candidate mesdopetam
15
THE GROUP'S PERFORMANCE JANUARY- JUNE 2021
19
Share capital development
20
Share and owners
21
The group's income statement in summary
22
The group's report on comprehensive income in summary
23
The group's report on financial position in summary
24
The group's report on the changes in equity in summary
26
The group's report on cash flows in summary
27
The parent company's income statement in summary
28
The parent company's report on comprehensive income in summary
29
The parent company's balance sheet in summary
30
The parent company's report on cash flows in summary
32
Key financial ratios for the group
33
Notes
34
IRLAB in brief
IRLAB is a Swedish research and development company that develops novel drugs for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with the aim of transforming the lives of those affected and their families.
IRLAB's two drug candidates, which have concluded Phase IIa studies: Mesdopetamfor the prevention and treatment of dyskinesias (involuntary movements) in Parkinson's caused bylong-termtreatment with levodopa.Pirepematto treat impaired balance and reduce falls in Parkinson's.
Mesdopetam Pirepemat
"As a researcher specializing in Parkinson's disease, IRLAB, with its history and unique systems biology research platform, is a very exciting workplace. I look forward to contributing to the development IRLAB's preclinical programs for studies in patients."
DANIEL ANDERSSON, PRINCIPAL SCIENTIST
9 million
IRLAB A
At present, nearly nine million people have Parkin-
Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Main Market
son's, by 2040 this is expected to have doubled.
under the ticker IRLAB A.
It is not known exactly what causes Parkinson's.
There is currently no way to prevent the onset or
slow down the development of the disease.
Integrative
candidates using
IRLAB generates drug
Screening
the company's unique
and machine learning
systems biology
Process
research platform
ISP Process, ISP.
Integrative Screening
Second quarter in brief
Significant events during second quarter (April 1-June 30, 2021)
On May 6, the company's annual general meeting was conducted solely through postal voting due to the covid-19 pandemic.
In May, a scientific paper reporting the clinical phase I study results for drug candidate mesdopetam was published in the journal Pharmacology Research & Perspectives (PR&P). The published paper strengthens the growing scientific evidence of the drug candidate mesdopetam's significant potential in Parkinson's.
In June, it was announced that equity research company Edison initiates coverage of the company.
In mid-June, a scientific publication reporting the results from the clinical first-in-human study with pirepemat was published in the journal Clinical Pharmacology in Drug Development (CPDD). Publication of results from preclinical and clinical studies are an important part of drug development and is at the center of the company's strategy to establish IRLAB's science and pipeline broadly academically as well as in the industry.
Significant events after end of period
In July, it was announced that the global biopharmaceutical company Ipsen and IRLAB entered a licensing agreement, providing Ipsen exclusive worldwide development and com- mercial rights to mesdopetam, a novel investigational drug candidate for the treatment of dyskinesia and psychosis in Parkinson. IRLAB will continue to be responsible for the ongoing Phase IIb trial that started in autumn 2020. Ipsen will take over and drive the preparatory activi- ties for the upcoming Phase III trial and will be responsible for all remaining clinical develop- ment and worldwide commercialization. IRLAB is eligible to receive up to $363m, including a
$28m upfront payment, corresponding to approximately SEK 240m which has been paid out after the end of the reporting period, and up to $335m in potential development, regulatory and sales-based milestones, plus tiered low double-digit royalties on worldwide net sales.
Financial overview
(TSEK)
2021
2020
2021
2020
2020
Apr-Jun
Apr-Jun
Jan-Jun
Jan-Jun
Jan-Dec
Operating result
-26 521
-26 103
-46 487
-45 164
-91 458
Result for the period
-26 629
-26 154
-46 670
-45 272
-91 653
Earnings per share before and after dilution
attributable to the parent company's shareholders -0.51
-0.54
-0.90
-0.97
-1.92
Number of shares at the end of the period,
incl. subscribed but not yet registered shares
51 748 406
48 498 406
51 748 406
48 498 406
51 748 406
Cash and cash equivalents
229 383
201 784
229 383
201 784
277 009
Equity per share
5.82
5.61
5.82
5.61
6.72
Average no. employees
21
19
20
19
18
of which are in R&D
19
17
18
17
17
6
"The licensing agreement with Ipsen is one of the largest deals struck within Swedish biotech, which is a merit both for IRLAB and for those who have supported the mesdopetam project to this milestone. It also shows that IRLAB has succeeded to deliver on the business strategy of developing drug candidates until proof-of-concept to then seek partnership."
NICHOLAS WATERS, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (CEO)
CEO:s comment
During the first half of the year, the business delivered several successes that culminated in the exclusive global licensing agreement for mesdopetam with the pharmaceutical company Ipsen, which was signed in mid-July. This is a very impressive milestone in the company's history. According to the agreement, IRLAB is eligible to receive up to $363 million, across an up-front of $28 million and up to $335 million in potential milestone payments. IRLAB is, in addition, entitled to royalties that increase in line with the global net sales. The deal is one of the largest made within Swedish biotech and provides us a completely new position to further increase the activities of the research platform ISP, focus on the pirepemat project and take our pre- clinical projects to clinical development and studies.
Ipsen - an optimal partner for IRLAB
Ipsen shares IRLAB's broad vision for mesdopetam and its commitment for people with neurological diseases. Ipsen has a global presence with products in neurology, an experienced development and marketing organization and a strategy focusing on neurological diseases. This provides very good conditions for Ipsen to successfully bring mes- dopetam to the market and achieve high sales. We are therefore very happy to be able to complete the final steps toward a market launch in a fully-funded partnership with just Ipsen. The agreement is also a clear external validation of our research platform, ISP, our drug development oper- ations, and our business strategy.
The licensing agreement with Ipsen is one of the largest deals struck within Swedish biotech, which is a merit both for IRLAB and for those who have supported the mes- dopetam project
to this milestone. It also shows that IRLAB has succeeded to deliver on the business strategy of developing drug candidates until proof-of-concept.
Another important outcome of the mesdopetam deal is that we can now allocate more resources to our other development projects; the upfront payment provides an immediate and significant reinforcement of our cash position and, in addition, Ipsen takes over the cost responsibility for the preparatory activities ahead of Phase III studies.
Ongoing Phase IIb/III study with mesdopetam
IRLAB will continue to be both financially and operationally responsible for completing the ongoing Phase IIb study with mesdopetam that is now ongoing in the US and Europe. In parallel, Ipsen will take over the work with the preparatory activities for Phase III studies. The transition time between Phase II and Phase III is thus minimized.
Phase IIb study with pirepemat
Pirepemat, the second drug candidate in our clinical pipe- line, is the first in a completely new class of drugs discovered using our ISP technology. Pirepemat is being developed for the treatment of balance impairment and falls in Parkinson's. The aim is to give people with Parkinson's improved balance and prevent falls and fall injuries, which are commonly occurring, thus providing the opportunity for improved quality of life.
IRLAB is now intensifying the work on the upcoming Phase llb study. The drug candidate will be administered during 12-weeks to evaluate the effect on fall frequency compared with placebo.
Continued spotlight of IRLAB's projects through scientific publications
During the quarter, two new publications have been published in renowned scientific publications, which contrib-
