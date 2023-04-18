Amazon's Proposed $1.7 Billion Purchase of IRobot Gets Formal UK Competition Probe

By Ian Walker



The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority on Tuesday started a formal investigation into Amazon.com Inc.'s proposed $1.7 billion acquisition of iRobot Corp.

The regulator, which said earlier this month that it was inviting comments on the deal ahead of a formal investigation, has set a deadline of June 16 for its initial review.

In September, Roomba maker iRobot said the U.S. Federal Trade Commission formally requested documents from both companies explaining the deal's purpose and rationale. A securities filing by iRobot said both companies would cooperate with the FTC's investigation.

After an investigation, which typically takes up to a year, the FTC can sue to block a merger, seek concessions such as divestitures or decline to take action, allowing a deal to close.

"We're working cooperatively with the relevant regulators in their review of the merger," an Amazon spokesperson said at the time.

