  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. IRobot Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IRBT   US4627261005

IROBOT CORPORATION

(IRBT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-17 pm EDT
41.39 USD   -0.58%
06:25aAmazon's Proposed $1.7 Billion Purchase of IRobot Gets Formal UK Competition Probe
DJ
06:24aUK regulator probes Amazon's planned purchase of iRobot
RE
04/11Irobot : 2022 iRobot Annual Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon's Proposed $1.7 Billion Purchase of IRobot Gets Formal UK Competition Probe

04/18/2023 | 06:25am EDT
By Ian Walker

The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority on Tuesday started a formal investigation into Amazon.com Inc.'s proposed $1.7 billion acquisition of iRobot Corp.

The regulator, which said earlier this month that it was inviting comments on the deal ahead of a formal investigation, has set a deadline of June 16 for its initial review.

In September, Roomba maker iRobot said the U.S. Federal Trade Commission formally requested documents from both companies explaining the deal's purpose and rationale. A securities filing by iRobot said both companies would cooperate with the FTC's investigation.

After an investigation, which typically takes up to a year, the FTC can sue to block a merger, seek concessions such as divestitures or decline to take action, allowing a deal to close.

"We're working cooperatively with the relevant regulators in their review of the merger," an Amazon spokesperson said at the time.


Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-18-23 0624ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.22% 102.74 Delayed Quote.22.04%
IROBOT CORPORATION -0.58% 41.39 Delayed Quote.-14.00%
Analyst Recommendations on IROBOT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 137 M - -
Net income 2023 -142 M - -
Net cash 2023 83,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -8,32x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 142 M 1 142 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,93x
EV / Sales 2024 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 1 254
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart IROBOT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
iRobot Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IROBOT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 41,39 $
Average target price 61,00 $
Spread / Average Target 47,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Colin M. Angle Director
Julie Zeiler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Chris Jones Chief Technology Officer
Faris Habbaba Executive VP, Chief Research & Development Officer
Deborah G. Ellinger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IROBOT CORPORATION-14.00%1 142
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-10.55%27 261
RAINBOW ROBOTICS CO.,LTD.223.37%1 625
QUICK INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO., LTD.13.50%1 214
HANGZHOU JINGYE INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.15.12%994
FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-17.21%455
