NEW ORLEANS, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until May 7, 2024 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against iRobot Corporation (NasdaqGS: IRBT), if they purchased the Company's securities between August 5, 2022 and January 26, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

Get Help

iRobot investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-irbt-1/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

iRobot and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On January 29, 2024, pre-market, the Company disclosed that it and Amazon had mutually agreed to terminate the "previously announced acquisition agreement, originally signed on August 4, 2022, under which Amazon would have acquired iRobot for cash consideration." Further, the Company disclosed that it would reduce its workforce by "approximately 350 employees, which represents 31% of the Company's workforce as of December 30, 2023," that it "expects to record restructuring charges totaling between $12 million and $13 million, primarily for severance and related costs, over the first two quarters of 2024, with the majority of the restructuring charges anticipated in the first quarter of 2024," and that its Chairman of the Board and CEO had stepped down.

On this news, the price of iRobot's shares fell $1.49 per share, or 8.77%, to close at $15.50 per share on January 29, 2024.

The case is Das v. iRobot Corporation, 24-cv-02138.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/irobot-shareholder-alert-claimsfiler-reminds-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-of-lead-plaintiff-deadline-in-class-action-lawsuit-against-irobot-corporation---irbt-302109564.html

SOURCE ClaimsFiler