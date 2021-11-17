Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. IRobot Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IRBT   US4627261005

IROBOT CORPORATION

(IRBT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IRobot : Names Karen Golz to Board of Directors - Form 8-K

11/17/2021 | 05:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
iRobot Names Karen Golz to Board of Directors

BEDFORD, Mass., November 17, 2021 - iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a leader in consumer robots, announced the addition of Karen Golz, former Global Vice Chair of Ernst & Young (EY), to its board of directors. Ms. Golz brings extensive domestic and international experience working with global organizations on complex issues involving accounting, auditing, risk and regulatory matters.

As a global leader in accounting, auditing, financial reporting and ethics, Ms. Golz has served as an advisor to boards, audit committees and management of EY clients, in addition to EY's senior leadership. Ms. Golz is an experienced board and audit committee member and currently serves on the boards of Analog Devices, Inc., Aspen Technology, Inc. and Osteon Holdings/Exactech, a private company controlled by TPG. Ms. Golz is also a National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) Board Leadership Fellow.

"Karen's deep financial background, coupled with her knowledge of international accounting and regulatory needs for scaling high growth companies, will be tremendous assets as iRobot continues to expand its operations globally, diversify its portfolio and maximize value for its shareholders," said Colin Angle, chairman and CEO of iRobot. "Karen will be an essential member of iRobot's team, and we are excited to welcome her to the board."

"I am excited to join iRobot's board of directors and work with its leadership team as the company continues to grow and expand the reach and breadth of its product portfolio," said Karen Golz. "iRobot has tremendous opportunities as a provider of home robotics and intelligent home innovations that make life better, and I look forward to playing a part in the company's success moving forward."

iRobot also announced that Elisha Finney will be stepping down from the company's board of directors for personal reasons, effective immediately. With today's changes, iRobot's board of directors remains composed of 9 directors, 8 of whom are independent within the meaning of the director independence standards of Nasdaq and applicable rules of the SEC.

"We thank Elisha for the many contributions she has made since joining the Board in 2017, and we wish her the best as she moves on to new opportunities," continued Angle. "As Elisha steps down, the addition of Karen, and her extensive financial experience, ensures that the Board is well positioned to continue delivering on its responsibilities."

About iRobot Corporation
iRobot, the leading global consumer robot company, designs and builds robots that empower people to do more both inside and outside of the home. iRobot created the home robot cleaning category with the introduction of its Roomba® Robot Vacuum in 2002. Today, iRobot is a global enterprise that has sold more than 30 million robots worldwide. iRobot's product line, including the Roomba and the Braava®
iRobot.com iRobot Corporation | 8 Crosby Drive, Bedford MA 01730 | 781.430.3000

family of mopping robots, feature proprietary technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation. iRobot engineers are building an ecosystem of robots and technologies to enable the smart home. For more information about iRobot, please visitwww.irobot.com.

For iRobot Investors
Certain statements made in this press release that are not based on historical information are forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements relating to iRobot Corporation's expectations concerning management's plans, objectives and strategies. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. iRobot undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. For additional disclosure regarding these and other risks faced by iRobot, see the disclosure contained in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, without limitation, our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.

iRobot.com iRobot Corporation | 8 Crosby Drive, Bedford MA 01730 | 781.430.3000

Disclaimer

iRobot Corporation published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 22:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IROBOT CORPORATION
05:32pIROBOT : Names Karen Golz to Board of Directors - Form 8-K
PU
05:23pIROBOT CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financi..
AQ
11/10IRobot Integrates Amazon Alexa Voice Commands for Roombas
MT
11/10IRobot Corporation Advances Voice Intelligence for Home Robots with Amazon Alexa
CI
11/04IROBOT CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
11/02iRobot to Donate Robots, STEM Resources to Historically Underserved Communities
PR
10/28Tranche Update on iRobot Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 10, 2020.
CI
10/28IRobot Reports Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
10/28IROBOT CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
10/27IROBOT : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IROBOT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 572 M - -
Net income 2021 28,7 M - -
Net cash 2021 213 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 90,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 491 M 2 491 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,45x
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 1 343
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart IROBOT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
iRobot Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IROBOT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 92,42 $
Average target price 89,25 $
Spread / Average Target -3,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Colin M. Angle Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Julie Zeiler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Chris Jones Chief Technology Officer
Faris Habbaba EVP, Chief Research & Development Officer
Deborah G. Ellinger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IROBOT CORPORATION15.11%2 456
FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.9.54%1 418
QUICK INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO., LTD.59.09%1 106
TOBII AB (PUBL)16.08%800
ACCONEER AB (PUBL)307.03%256
NORBIT ASA83.33%223