Introduction to iRobot: February 2021

Forward Looking Statements

• Certain statements made in this presentation that are not based on historical information are forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

• These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements.

• Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. iRobot Corporation undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

• For additional disclosure regarding these and other risks faced by iRobot Corporation, see the disclosure contained in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

Regulation G Disclosure

This presentation contains references to the non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G, including non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross profit margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating income margin, non-GAAP income tax expense, non-GAAP net income (earnings) and non-GAAP net income (earnings) per share. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated.

Non-GAAP gross profit removes expenses related to the amortization of acquired intangible assets and stock-based compensation while non-GAAP gross profit margin is calculated as non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue for the applicable period. Non-GAAP operating expenses excludes the amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation, net merger, acquisition and divestiture (income) expense, and net IP litigation expense. Non-GAAP operating income removes the aforementioned non-GAAP operating expenses while non-GAAP operating income margin is calculated as non-GAAP operating income divided by revenue for the applicable period. Non-GAAP income tax expense reflects the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments, calculated using the appropriate statutory tax rate for each adjustment. Non-GAAP net income includes the aforementioned items related to non-GAAP income from operations, and also removes gain or loss on strategic investments. Non-GAAP net income (earnings) per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income (earnings) by the number of diluted shares used in per share calculations for the applicable period. Definitions of each item and why they are used in calculating non-GAAP financial measures is detailed in the appendix of this presentation.

We use non-GAAP measures to internally evaluate and analyze financial results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and enable comparison of our financial results with other public companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures. The reconciliation of these non-GAAP metrics to the comparable GAAP metrics are set forth in the accompanying tables in the appendix of this presentation and are available on our website at https://investor.irobot.com/.

Investment Highlights

Category creator, innovator and leader in Robotic Floor Care & AI

• Strong revenue growth with continued runway

• Cutting-edge robotic AI and home understanding

• Consistent innovation, category leadership and portfolio expansion

Accelerating strategic initiatives aimed at

• Differentiating the cleaning experience

• Building direct relationships with ~10m connected, engaged owners

• Nurturing lifetime value of customer relationships

Resilience and growth despite challenging market conditions

• Delivered strong 2020 financial results that exceeded our original targets

• Anticipate continued expansion in 2021 while navigating profitability headwinds

• Focused on sustaining solid top-line growth into 2022 and converting that expansion into 2022 profit margins and EPS that exceed 2020 levels

• Strong financial foundation to fund continued growth

* Based on stock price as of 2/19/21