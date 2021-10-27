Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. IRobot Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IRBT   US4627261005

IROBOT CORPORATION

(IRBT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 10/27 04:00:00 pm
77.34 USD   -3.02%
05:53pIROBOT : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:51pQ3 2021 Earnings Call Script
PU
05:51pIRobot Reports Lower Q3 Non-GAAP Earnings, Updates 2021 Guidance
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Q3 2021 Earnings Call Script

10/27/2021 | 05:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q321 Results Conference Call Prepared Remarks

iRobot Q321 Financial Results Conference Call

Prepared Remarks

October 28, 2021

1

October 28, 2021

Q321 Results Conference Call Prepared Remarks

iRobot Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

Operator:

Good day everyone and welcome to the iRobot third-quarter 2021 financial results conference call. This call is being recorded. At this time for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Andrew Kramer of iRobot Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Andrew:

Thank you operator, and good morning everybody. Joining me on today's call are iRobot Chairman & CEO Colin Angle and Executive Vice President and CFO Julie Zeiler.

Before I set the agenda for today's call, I will note that statements made on today's call that are not based on historical information are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

This conference call may contain expressed or implied forward-looking statements relating to the company's financial results, operations and performance, including; expectations regarding market conditions; the introduction of new products or new capabilities and features to our products; our expectations regarding profitability; our expectations regarding revenue, non-GAAP EPS, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating profit, income and margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, sales & marketing expenses, general & administrative expenses, inventory and DII, non-GAAP tax rate, other expenses, capital expenditures, diluted share count and cash flow; expectations regarding the growth of our direct-to-consumer channel; tariff costs; our expectations regarding the continued application of tariffs on goods imported into the United States from China and expected impact thereof; our expectations regarding the likelihood and timing of tariff exclusions, including related to the current proposal under consideration,; the impact of supply chain limitations; our efforts to preserve supply chain resiliency and

2

October 28, 2021

Q321 Results Conference Call Prepared Remarks

potential impacts thereof; our expectations regarding costs for raw materials and semiconductor chips, air and ocean freight and transportation and the impact thereof; the impact of our investments; the impact of our new CRM and related digital marketing tools and technology; the impact of our Genius platform; our plans and ability to minimize the impact of higher costs; our strategy and the impact thereof; our subscription offerings and annualized recurring revenue derived therefrom; our market opportunity; and business conditions.

These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in the forward-looking statements. In particular, the risks and uncertainties include those contained in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. iRobot undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

Related to our financial disclosures during this conference call, we will reference certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G, including non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income, profit and margin, non-GAAP effective tax rate, and non-GAAP net income per share. We believe that our non-GAAP financial results help provide additional transparency into iRobot's underlying operating performance and potential. Our definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures, and reconciliations of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, are provided at the end of these prepared remarks and in the financial tables at the end of the third-quarter 2021 financial results press release we issued last evening, which is available on our website at www.irobot.com. Also, unless stated otherwise, our third-quarter 2021 financial metrics, as well as financial metrics provided in our outlook, that will be discussed on

3

October 28, 2021

Q321 Results Conference Call Prepared Remarks

today's conference call will be on a non-GAAP basis only and all historical comparisons are with the third quarter of 2020.

As a reminder, a live audio broadcast of this conference call is also available on the Investor Relations page of our website and an archived version of the broadcast will be available on the same Web page following the call. In addition, replay of the telephone conference call will be available through November 4, and can be accessed by dialing 404-537-3406, passcode 7455266.

For today's call, our agenda will be as follows. Colin will briefly cover the company's quarterly financial results, review important strategic milestones and outline our expectations for the remainder of 2021. Julie will review our third-quarter financial results in detail, and offer additional insight into our 2021 guidance. Colin will conclude our commentary with some closing remarks. After that, we'll open the call for questions.

At this point, I'll turn the call over to Colin Angle.

4

October 28, 2021

Q321 Results Conference Call Prepared Remarks

Colin:

Good morning and thank you for joining us. We enjoyed a strong third-quarter performance while executing on our plans and navigating a stressed and fragile supply chain environment. We generated third-quarter revenue of $441 million, an increase of 7% over the prior year and ahead of our plans entering the quarter. Our revenue performance benefited from the timing of orders that shifted from Q4 into Q3. The combination of higher-than-anticipated revenue, modestly better gross margin and prudent spending enabled us to deliver third-quarter operating profitability of $48 million and EPS of $1.67.

We've been pleased to see that demand for Roomba has remained heathy.

  • Revenue grew in each of our major geographies, led by 15% expansion in EMEA, 5% in the U.S. and 2% in Japan.
  • Roomba robots occupied 8 of the top 10 best-selling RVC models in the U.S., 6 of the top 10 in EMEA and 7 of the top 10 in Japan.
  • The excellent reception from retailers and consumers to our newest robots underpinned solid 14% growth from the mid and premium1 tiers of our portfolio.
  • Direct-to-Consumer(DTC) revenue grew 13%.
  • We are seeing existing connected customer revenue trend very favorably, both in absolute dollars and as a percentage of our total revenue.
  • Overall, gross robot ASPs grew 3% versus the same period last year while units shipped were relatively unchanged.
  • We finished Q3 with over 12.5 million connected customers, an increase of 60% from the same period last year.

Over the past several months, we made important progress executing on our strategy to drive innovation and differentiate our products, build stronger relationships with our customers around the world and nurture value with them.

1 iRobot defines mid-tier robots as priced at retail between $300 and $500 with premium robots priced at retail at over $500.

5

October 28, 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

iRobot Corporation published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 21:49:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IROBOT CORPORATION
05:53pIROBOT : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:51pQ3 2021 Earnings Call Script
PU
05:51pIRobot Reports Lower Q3 Non-GAAP Earnings, Updates 2021 Guidance
MT
05:41pGUIDANCE : (IRBT) IROBOT CORPORATION Forecasts Fiscal Year 2021 EPS Range $1.15 - $1.74
MT
05:40pEarnings Flash (IRBT) IROBOT CORPORATION Reports Q3 Revenue $440.7M, vs. Street Est of ..
MT
05:40pEarnings Flash (IRBT) IROBOT CORPORATION Posts Q3 EPS $1.67, vs. Street Est of $0.70
MT
12:10pEARNINGS REACTION HISTORY : iRobot Corporation, 36.4% Follow-Through Indicator, 9.9% Sensi..
MT
10/20IROBOT : Bona Partner to Deliver Cleaning Solutions for Bona's Robot Mop
MT
10/20IRobot and Bona Partner to Deliver the Ultimate in Robotic Mopping
CI
10/15IROBOT : Schedules Third-Quarter 2021 Results Call
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IROBOT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 584 M - -
Net income 2021 40,7 M - -
Net cash 2021 364 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 50,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 169 M 2 169 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,14x
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 1 321
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart IROBOT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
iRobot Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IROBOT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 77,34 $
Average target price 94,00 $
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Colin M. Angle Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Julie Zeiler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Chris Jones Chief Technology Officer
Faris Habbaba EVP, Chief Research & Development Officer
Deborah G. Ellinger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IROBOT CORPORATION-0.67%2 237
FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-1.02%1 277
QUICK INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.51.20%1 051
TOBII AB (PUBL)7.07%708
NORBIT ASA84.44%232
ACCONEER AB (PUBL)228.35%203