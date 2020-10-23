Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  IRobot Corporation    IRBT

IROBOT CORPORATION

(IRBT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/23 02:26:56 pm
84.405 USD   +2.57%
01:56pTHE PANDEMIC SHOPPING LIST : Dolls, detergent and campers
RE
10/20IROBOT : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/20IROBOT CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

The pandemic shopping list: Dolls, detergent and campers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 01:56pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Products produced by Reckitt Benckiser; Vanish, Finish, Dettol and Harpic are seen in London

(Reuters) - Consumers have been snapping up everything from disinfectant wipes and robot vacuum cleaners to Barbie dolls and motorhomes over the last few months as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on and radically changes shopping habits.

Quarterly results from consumer products giants Procter & Gamble Co and Reckitt Benkiser this week showed demand for cleaning products, detergents and soaps remained robust, helping the companies beat sales expectations and lift their annual forecasts.

While consumers have been scrambling to get their hands on anything that could potentially slow the spread of the new coronavirus, they have also been spending on items that make living in the pandemic more manageable and comfortable.

iRobot Corp, the maker of Roomba autonomous vacuum cleaners, reported a 43% surge in quarterly revenue this week.

"Customers are prioritizing essentials that address safety and hygiene, as well as purchases that enhance life at home," Daniel Binder, partner at Columbus Consulting, said.

Shoppers are also buying more toys to keep their children entertained. Mattel Inc's Barbie dolls raked in over half-a-billion dollars in sales in the third quarter - the brand's highest quarterly sales since 2003.

Americans eager to travel, but wary of hotels, restaurants and airplanes, are also spending on motorhomes. Recreational vehicle maker Winnebago Industries saw its revenue jump nearly 40% in the June-August quarter.

Mattel and P&G still expect demand growth in the holiday season, but concerns remain over the state of the U.S. economy and if Congress can pass another round of fiscal stimulus.

"Shoppers have been funding big-ticket purchases such as robot vacuums, home appliances and recreational homes with their vacation and entertainment budgets," said Amar Singh, principal analyst at Kantar Consulting.

"However, these purchases will likely decline over the winter after government stimulus funds dries up and with the jobless rate still very high."

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sweta Singh, Bernard Orr)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IROBOT CORPORATION 2.13% 83.935 Delayed Quote.62.53%
MATTEL 10.72% 14.29 Delayed Quote.-4.65%
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC 0.49% 7000 Delayed Quote.13.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about IROBOT CORPORATION
01:56pTHE PANDEMIC SHOPPING LIST : Dolls, detergent and campers
RE
10/20IROBOT : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/20IROBOT CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
10/17Amazon's Prime Day Accelerates Shift to Online Shopping
DJ
10/17Amazon's Prime Day Accelerates Shift to Online Shopping
DJ
10/16Amazon's Prime Day Accelerates Shift to Online Shopping
DJ
10/12IROBOT : Schedules Third-Quarter 2020 Results Call
PR
09/16IROBOT CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/08IROBOT : Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
08/06IROBOT CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 371 M - -
Net income 2020 132 M - -
Net cash 2020 380 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 295 M 2 295 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,40x
EV / Sales 2021 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 1 159
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart IROBOT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
iRobot Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IROBOT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 92,20 $
Last Close Price 82,29 $
Spread / Highest target 21,5%
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Colin M. Angle Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Julie Zeiler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Tim Saeger Chief Research & Development Officer & EVP
Chris Jones Chief Technology Officer
Deborah G. Ellinger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IROBOT CORPORATION62.53%2 295
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.102.12%60 167
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-11.12%39 017
AMPHENOL CORPORATION9.50%35 361
HEXAGON AB27.43%28 056
CORNING INCORPORATED21.85%27 020
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group