  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. IRobot Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IRBT   US4627261005

IROBOT CORPORATION

(IRBT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-21 pm EDT
43.86 USD   -1.17%
06:24pU.S. trade commission sides with iRobot, bans SharkNinja robot vacuum imports
RE
03/20Amazon Reportedly Facing Federal Trade Commission Probes on iRobot Deal, Other Issues
MT
03/07Factbox-JetBlue-Spirit deal flies into Biden administration's tough scrutiny
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. trade commission sides with iRobot, bans SharkNinja robot vacuum imports

03/21/2023 | 06:24pm EDT
Signage is seen outside of the U.S. International Trade Commission in Washington, D.C.

(Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Tuesday it would ban imports of SharkNinja Operating LLC robot vacuums that infringe a patent owned by Roomba maker iRobot Corp.

The full commission upheld part of a trade judge's October decision that SharkNinja violated two of its rival's patents, affirming that SharkNinja's devices mimicked iRobot navigation technology.

President Joe Biden's administration has 60 days to review the import ban before it takes effect, though bans are rarely reversed. Parties can also appeal ITC decisions to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit after the review period ends.

Representatives for the companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Bedford, Massachusetts-based iRobot filed the ITC complaint in 2021 along with a lawsuit against SharkNinja in Boston federal court. It accused Needham, Massachusetts-based SharkNinja's ION, IQ and AI-series robotic floor cleaners of copying its technology for mapping rooms, targeting cleanings, automatically docking to charging stations and other features.

The court case was put on hold during the ITC proceedings. Another patent lawsuit iRobot brought against SharkNinja in 2019 has also been paused during related proceedings at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

The ITC case is In the Matter of Certain Robotic Floor Cleaning Devices and Components Thereof, U.S. International Trade Commission, No. 337-TA-1252.

(Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington; Editing by David Bario and Richard Chang)

By Blake Brittain


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 137 M - -
Net income 2023 -142 M - -
Net cash 2023 83,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -8,92x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 203 M 1 203 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,98x
EV / Sales 2024 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 1 254
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart IROBOT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
iRobot Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IROBOT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 44,38 $
Average target price 61,00 $
Spread / Average Target 37,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Colin M. Angle Director
Julie Zeiler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Chris Jones Chief Technology Officer
Faris Habbaba Chief Research & Development Officer & EVP
Deborah G. Ellinger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IROBOT CORPORATION-7.79%1 217
RAINBOW ROBOTICS CO.,LTD.282.29%1 788
QUICK INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO., LTD.17.67%1 215
HANGZHOU JINGYE INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.17.67%1 050
FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-22.00%431
TOBII AB (PUBL)29.07%223