Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  IRobot Corporation    IRBT

IROBOT CORPORATION

(IRBT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

iRobot : Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 09:27am EDT

BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a leader in consumer robots, today announced that the company plans to participate in the following virtual investor conferences this week.  Pertinent details include:

Date:


September 9, 2020

Conference:


Citi 2020 Global Technology Virtual Conference  

Presentation Time:


8:55 a.m. ET

Event URL:


https://investor.irobot.com/events/event-details/irobot-corp-citis-2020-virtual-global-technology-conference   

iRobot executives:


Colin Angle, chairman and CEO



Julie Zeiler, executive vice president and CFO



Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations

 

Date:


September 10, 2020

Conference:


Colliers Securities 2020 Institutional Investor Conference

Event URL:


https://investor.irobot.com/events/event-details/irobot-corp-colliers-securities-5th-annual-institutional-investors-conference  

Note:


This is a one-on-one and small group meeting event with no webcasting available

iRobot executives:


Julie Zeiler, executive vice president and CFO



Keith Hartsfield, chief product officer



Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations

About iRobot Corporation
iRobot®, the leading global consumer robot company, designs and builds robots that empower people to do more both inside and outside of the home. iRobot created the home robot cleaning category with the introduction of its Roomba® Robot Vacuum in 2002. Today, iRobot is a global enterprise that has sold more than 30 million robots worldwide. iRobot's product line, including the Roomba and the Braava® family of mopping robots, feature proprietary technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation. iRobot engineers are building an ecosystem of robots and technologies to enable the smart home. For more information about iRobot, please visit www.irobot.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/irobot-announces-participation-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301125553.html

SOURCE iRobot Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about IROBOT CORPORATION
09:27aIROBOT : Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
08/06IROBOT CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
07/30IROBOT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
07/23ROOMBAS AND JAM : couch potatoes snap up robot vacuums, PB&J in pandemic
RE
07/21IROBOT CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07/21IROBOT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/13IROBOT : Schedules Second-Quarter 2020 Results Call
PR
06/17Qualcomm aims to woo robotics developers with new chips, tools
RE
06/17Qualcomm aims to woo robotics developers with new chips, tools
RE
06/15Shopify, iRobot rise; Hertz Global Holdings, BP fall
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group