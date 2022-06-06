Log in
    IRBT   US4627261005

IROBOT CORPORATION

(IRBT)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/06 04:00:00 pm EDT
44.15 USD   -1.54%
iRobot : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

06/06/2022 | 04:52pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Wong Karian
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
IROBOT CORP [IRBT] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
VP, Finance /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O IROBOT CORPORATION , 8 CROSBY DRIVE
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
BEDFORD MA 01730
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Wong Karian
C/O IROBOT CORPORATION
8 CROSBY DRIVE
BEDFORD, MA01730

VP, Finance
Signatures
/s/ Glen D. Weinstein, Attorney-in-Fact 2022-06-06
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Consists of shares sold to satisfy tax withholding obligations upon vesting of Restricted Stock Units.
(2) Includes 98 shares of the Issuer's Common Stock purchased through the Issuer's 2017 Employee Stock Purchase Plan.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

iRobot Corporation published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 20:51:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IROBOT CORPORATION
04:52pIROBOT : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
06/02iRobot Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference
PR
06/01IROBOT CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote o..
AQ
05/31IRobot Corporation Unveils Irobot OS
CI
05/06JPMorgan Downgrades IRobot to Underweight From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to $45 Fro..
MT
05/05IROBOT CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
05/05TRANSCRIPT : IRobot Corporation, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 05, 2022
CI
05/04IRobot Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended April 02, 2022
CI
05/04IROBOT : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/04IRobot Swings to Q1 Loss, Revenue Drops; Issues Lowered 2022 Guidance
MT
Analyst Recommendations on IROBOT CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 676 M - -
Net income 2022 -0,30 M - -
Net cash 2022 184 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2 799x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 216 M 1 216 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 1 415
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart IROBOT CORPORATION
iRobot Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends IROBOT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 44,84 $
Average target price 61,25 $
Spread / Average Target 36,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Colin M. Angle Director
Julie Zeiler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Chris Jones Chief Technology Officer
Faris Habbaba Chief Research & Development Officer & EVP
Deborah G. Ellinger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IROBOT CORPORATION-31.94%1 216
ZHE JIANG DALI TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-36.88%1 099
AEYE, INC.17.56%895
FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-54.56%581
TOBII AB (PUBL)-39.11%246
ACSL LTD.-2.53%193