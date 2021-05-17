iRobot : Introduction to iRobot - May 2021

Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

Regulation G Disclosure

This presentation contains references to the non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G, including non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross profit margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating income margin, non-GAAP income tax expense, non-GAAP net income (earnings) and non-GAAP net income (earnings) per share. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated.

Non-GAAP gross profit removes expenses related to the amortization of acquired intangible assets and stock-based compensation while non-GAAP gross profit margin is calculated as non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue for the applicable period. Non-GAAP operating expenses excludes the amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation, net merger, acquisition and divestiture (income) expense, and net IP litigation expense. Non-GAAP operating income removes the aforementioned non-GAAP operating expenses while non-GAAP operating income margin is calculated as non-GAAP operating income divided by revenue for the applicable period. Non-GAAP income tax expense reflects the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments, calculated using the appropriate statutory tax rate for each adjustment. Non-GAAP net income includes the aforementioned items related to non-GAAP income from operations, and also removes gain or loss on strategic investments. Non-GAAP net income (earnings) per share is calculated by dividing non- GAAP net income (earnings) by the number of diluted shares used in per share calculations for the applicable period. Definitions of each item and why they are used in calculating non-GAAP financial measures is detailed in the appendix of this presentation.

We use non-GAAP measures to internally evaluate and analyze financial results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and enable comparison of our financial results with other public companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures. The reconciliation of these non-GAAP metrics to the comparable GAAP metrics are set forth in the accompanying tables in the appendix of this presentation and are available on our website at https://investor.irobot.com/.