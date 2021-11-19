Log in
    IRBT   US4627261005

IROBOT CORPORATION

(IRBT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 11/18 04:00:00 pm
88.35 USD   -1.32%
iRobot to Host Virtual Investor Day on December 9, 2021
PR
IRobot Acquires Aeris Cleantec for Undisclosed Sum
MT
IRobot Corporation acquired Aeris Cleantec AG.
CI
iRobot to Host Virtual Investor Day on December 9, 2021

11/19/2021 | 09:01am EST
BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a leader in consumer robots, announced today it will host a virtual Investor Day on Thursday, December 9, 2021, which starts at 9:00 a.m. and will conclude before 12:00 p.m. The day's agenda will include presentations by Colin Angle, iRobot's chairman & chief executive officer, Julie Zeiler, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and other senior executives.

The webcast of this event will be streamed live on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://investor.irobot.com and a replay of the event will be available soon after the event's conclusion. Interested investors are encouraged to register in advance of the event at https://irobotinvestorday.open-exchange.net/registration

About iRobot Corp. 
iRobot®, the leading global consumer robot company, designs and builds robots that empower people to do more both inside and outside of the home. iRobot created the home robot cleaning category with the introduction of its Roomba® Robot Vacuum in 2002. Today, iRobot is a global enterprise that has sold more than 30 million robots worldwide. iRobot's product line, including the Roomba and the Braava® family of mopping robots, feature proprietary technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation. iRobot engineers are building an ecosystem of robots and technologies to enable the smart home. For more information about iRobot, please visit www.irobot.com.

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/irobot-to-host-virtual-investor-day-on-december-9-2021-301428481.html

SOURCE iRobot Corporation


© PRNewswire 2021
