INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

Todas as datas estão definidas como DD/MM/AAAAKindly be aware that date format is DD/MM/YYYY

O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e

Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the

emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não

Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Iron

Patrocinado da Iron Mountain Inc, código ISIN

Mountain Inc (Company), ISIN BRI1RMBDR004,

BRI1RMBDR004, em referência ao comunicado de

in reference to Notice to Shareholders released in

05/05/2023, informa que o valor definitivo do(a)

05/05/2023, hereby informs the Final BRL Rate per

Dividendos aprovado em 04/05/2023, cujo

BDR, as a result of the Dividendos distribution

pagamento será realizado em 12/07/2023 e

approved in 04/05/2023.

considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de

Considering the FX Rate 4,8794 - 04/05/2023, the

4,8794 - 04/05/2023, corresponde a 2,041372902

Final BRL Rate per BDR to be distributed is

por BDR.

2,041372902.

Terão direito a este recebimento os titulares de BDRs em 13/06/2023.

O livro esteve fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 14/06/2023 até 15/06/2023.

Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 30% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.

A tabela abaixo contém o detalhamento do fator a ser pago:

The payment will be completed on 12/07/2023, to entitled BDR Shareholders on 13/06/2023.

Books were closed for issuances and cancelations from 14/06/2023 to 15/06/2023.

PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.

Please find below further details on the Final BRL Rate per BDR

Fator Bruto USD

Gross USD Rate

0,618500000

Fator Líquido USD

Net USD Rate

0,43294964

Paridade (Lastro:BDR)

Ratio (Underlying :

1:1

BDR)

Fator Bruto BRL

Gross BRL Rate

2,112535971

Fator Líquido BRL

Net BRL Rate

2,041372902

