Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
02:46:37 2023-07-07 pm EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
58.00
USD
-0.47%
+3.76%
+16.89%
Iron Mountain Incorporated : Aviso aos Acionistas
INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION
Todas as datas estão definidas como DD/MM/AAAA
Kindly be aware that date format is DD/MM/YYYY
O
Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e
Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the
emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não
Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of
Iron
Patrocinado da
Iron Mountain Inc, código ISIN
Mountain Inc (Company), ISIN BRI1RMBDR004,
BRI1RMBDR004, em referência ao comunicado de
in reference to Notice to Shareholders released in
05/05/2023, informa que o valor definitivo do(a)
05/05/2023, hereby informs the Final BRL Rate per
Dividendos
aprovado em 04/05/2023 , cujo
BDR, as a result of the
Dividendos distribution
pagamento será realizado em
12/07/2023 e
approved in
04/05/2023.
considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de
Considering the FX Rate
4,8794 - 04/05/2023, the
4,8794 - 04/05/2023
, corresponde a 2,041372902
Final BRL Rate per BDR to be distributed is
por BDR.
2,041372902
.
Terão direito a este recebimento os titulares de BDRs em
13/06/2023.
O livro esteve fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 14/06/2023 até 15/06/2023.
Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 30% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.
A tabela abaixo contém o detalhamento do fator a ser pago:
The payment will be completed on
12/07/2023, to entitled BDR Shareholders on 13/06/2023.
Books were closed for issuances and cancelations from 14/06/2023 to 15/06/2023.
PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.
Please find below further details on the Final BRL Rate per BDR
Fator Bruto USD
Gross USD Rate
0,618500000
Fator Líquido USD
Net USD Rate
0,43294964
Paridade (Lastro:BDR)
Ratio (Underlying :
1:1
BDR)
Fator Bruto BRL
Gross BRL Rate
2,112535971
Fator Líquido BRL
Net BRL Rate
2,041372902
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer Iron Mountain Inc. published this content on 07 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2023 17:42:04 UTC.
Iron Mountain Incorporated(NYSE:IRM) dropped from Russell 2500 Index
Jun. 23
CI
Iron Mountain Incorporated(NYSE:IRM) dropped from Russell 2500 Growth Index
Jun. 23
CI
Iron Mountain Incorporated(NYSE:IRM) dropped from Russell 2500 Value Index
Jun. 23
CI
Insider Sell: Iron Mountain
Jun. 20
MT
Insider Sell: Iron Mountain
Jun. 20
MT
IRON MOUNTAIN INCORPORATED : Ex-dividend day for
Jun. 13
FA
Insider Sell: Iron Mountain
Jun. 08
MT
Transcript : Iron Mountain Incorporated Presents at Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference, Jun-06-2023 08:00 AM
Jun. 06
CI
IRON MOUNTAIN INCORPORATED : Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference
Jun. 06
FA
Insider Sell: Iron Mountain
May. 25
MT
Iron Mountain Incorporated Completes Private Offering of $1,000,000,000 in Aggregate Principal Amount of 7.000% Senior Notes Due 2029, or the Notes, Sold At 100.000% of Par
May. 15
CI
Iron Mountain Plans $1 Billion Senior Notes Offering
May. 10
MT
Iron Mountain Incorporated announced that it expects to receive $1 billion in funding
May. 09
CI
IRON MOUNTAIN INCORPORATED : Annual General Meeting
May. 09
FA
Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Iron Mountain to $65 From $60, Maintains Overweight Rating
May. 05
MT
Tranche Update on Iron Mountain Incorporated's Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 25, 2010.
May. 04
CI
Iron Mountain's Q1 Adjusted Funds From Operations, Revenue Rise; Maintains 2023 Outlook
May. 04
MT
(IRM) IRON MOUNTAIN INCORPORATED Expects Fiscal Year 2023 Revenue Range $5.50B - $5.60B
May. 04
MT
Earnings Flash (IRM) IRON MOUNTAIN INCORPORATED Posts Q1 Revenue $1.31B
May. 04
MT
Earnings Flash (IRM) IRON MOUNTAIN INCORPORATED Posts Q1 EPS $0.42
May. 04
MT
Iron Mountain Incorporated Provides Financial Guidance for the Second Quarter of 2023
May. 04
CI
Transcript : Iron Mountain Incorporated, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 04, 2023
May. 04
CI
IRON MOUNTAIN INCORPORATED : Q1 2023 Earnings Call
May. 04
FA
Iron Mountain Incorporated Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
May. 04
CI
Iron Mountain Affirms Revenue Guidance for the Full Year 2023
May. 04
CI
Duration Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period Day Week
More charts
Iron Mountain Incorporated is engaged in a physical ecosystem supporting information storage and retrieval for businesses, which relies on paper documents or computer tapes to store their valuable information. The Company's segments include Global Records and Information Management (RIM) Business and Global Data Center Business. The Global RIM Business segment includes various offerings, including records management, data management, global digital solutions, secure shredding, secure shredding, and consumer storage. The Global Data Center Business segment provides data center facilities and the capacity to protect mission-critical assets and ensure the continued operation of its customers? information technology (IT) infrastructure with data center options. The Company serves industries, such as commercial, legal, financial, healthcare, insurance, life sciences, energy, business services, entertainment and government organizations.
Read more
More about the company
Average target price
63.43USD
Spread / Average Target
+8.85% Consensus