Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Iron Mountain Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IRM   US46284V1017

IRON MOUNTAIN INCORPORATED

(IRM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Iron Mountain Incorporated : Signs 2.4 Megawatt Lease with Fortune 100 Technology Customer At Western Pennsylvania Data Center

08/09/2021 | 06:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Iron Mountain (NYSE: IRM), the global leader in innovative storage and information management services, today announced that it has signed a 2.4 megawatt lease with a leading hyperscale enterprise software provider. The customer will deploy at Iron Mountain’s WPA-1 data center in Boyers, Pennsylvania, and has existing deployments at other Iron Mountain data centers. Iron Mountain’s data center solution met the security, resiliency, scalability and interconnection requirements of the customer. The lease is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2022, and has a term of ten years.

Located 60 minutes north of Pittsburgh, WPA-1 is a 200-acre facility based 220 feet underground. The facility offers the full breadth of Iron Mountain services including over 300,000+ square feet of data center space with a total potential IT capacity of more than 15 megawatts. The facility is protected by federal grade security and is a highly compliant location that mitigates man-made & natural disasters, and offers long-term scalability. The data center leverages water from an underground lake that provides geothermal cooling to enable a highly efficient and sustainable environment.

Like all Iron Mountain data centers, WPA-1 is powered by 100% renewable energy and offers customers access to Green Power Pass. The Green Power pass enables data center users to reduce their reportable greenhouse gas emissions and meet their public green power and/or carbon reduction goals. Iron Mountain Data Centers also adhere to one the most comprehensive compliance programs in the industry including enterprise-wide certified ISO 14001 and 50001 environmental and energy management systems.

As previously disclosed, Iron Mountain recently signed a 6 megawatt lease with a leading hyperscaler at its data center campus in Manassas, Virginia. This customer is a new logo to Iron Mountain’s data center platform, and will enhance the already rich ecosystem of the campus. The lease is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2021, and has a term of five years.

“As public and private sector organizations face increasing privacy, security and environmental regulations for their data center needs, our data centers in Western Pennsylvania and Northern Virginia are in high demand as the ideal option for connecting and protecting critical IT infrastructure and applications,” said Rick Crutchley, Vice President & General Manager, North America at Iron Mountain Data Centers. “We are pleased to welcome a key new customer to the Iron Mountain ecosystem and we are honored that our existing customer chose to continue to expand with us. Both of these locations are ideal for a wide range of core retail enterprise and hyperscale colocation customers, and we look forward to continuing to support them across our global platform.”

For more information on Iron Mountain Data Centers, visit https://www.ironmountain.com/data-centers.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is the global leader in innovative storage and information management services, storing and protecting billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER™ to transform their businesses. Through a range of services including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, secure destruction, and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

To learn more about Iron Mountain, please visit: www.IronMountain.com and follow @IronMountain on Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about IRON MOUNTAIN INCORPORATED
06:01aIRON MOUNTAIN INCORPORATED : Signs 2.4 Megawatt Lease with Fortune 100 Technolog..
BU
08/05IRON MOUNTAIN INCORPORATED : INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCI..
AQ
08/05IRON MOUNTAIN INCORPORATED : Q2 AFFO Declines, Revenue Grows; Revises 2021 Outlo..
MT
08/05IRON MOUNTAIN INCORPORATED : Reports Second Quarter Results (Form 8-K)
PU
08/05IRON MOUNTAIN INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
08/05IRON MOUNTAIN : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/05IRON MOUNTAIN INCORPORATED : Earnings Flash (IRM) IRON MOUNTAIN INCORPORATED Rep..
MT
08/05IRON MOUNTAIN INCORPORATED : Earnings Flash (IRM) IRON MOUNTAIN INCORPORATED Pos..
MT
08/05IRON MOUNTAIN INCORPORATED : Reports Second Quarter Results
BU
08/05Iron Mountain Incorporated Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter En..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IRON MOUNTAIN INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 466 M - -
Net income 2021 443 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 239 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,9x
Yield 2021 5,56%
Capitalization 13 017 M 13 017 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,98x
EV / Sales 2022 4,90x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart IRON MOUNTAIN INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Iron Mountain Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IRON MOUNTAIN INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 44,97 $
Average target price 39,38 $
Spread / Average Target -12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Leo Meaney President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Barry A. Hytinen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alfred J. Verrecchia Independent Chairman
Kimberly Anstett Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
John Tomovcsik Chief Operations Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IRON MOUNTAIN INCORPORATED52.54%13 017
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)14.84%73 609
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.12.59%44 390
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.16.74%31 701
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION13.59%27 499
SEGRO PLC31.44%20 728