  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Iron Mountain Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IRM   US46284V1017

IRON MOUNTAIN INCORPORATED

(IRM)
  Report
04:03:28 2023-02-03 pm EST
55.53 USD   -1.94%
Iron Mountain Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

02/06/2023 | 07:01am EST
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services, will report its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results before market hours on Thursday, February 23, 2023. The Company will also host a conference call to discuss results on the same day.

The earnings press release, conference call slides, and supplemental financial information will be available at: http://investors.ironmountain.com, under “Quarterly Earnings” prior to the call on Thursday, February 23, 2023. The webcast link can be accessed under “Investor Events” and you may register directly for the webcast at the following link: Webcast Registration.

Investors who would like to join the conference call are encouraged to pre-register using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10173528/f532695348. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Call and replay information are as follows:

Call Date: Thursday, February 23, 2023
Call Time: 8:30 A.M. (Eastern Time)
Domestic Call Dial In: 1-844-890-1796
International Call Dial In: 1-412-717-9590

Telephonic replay available two hours after the conclusion of the call for one week.

Replay Domestic Dial In: 1-877-344-7529
Replay International Dial In: 1-412-317-0088
Access Code: 7425069

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER™ to transform their businesses. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction, and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

To learn more about Iron Mountain, please visit: www.IronMountain.com and follow @IronMountain on Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2023
