Iron Road : Half Year Report to 31 December 2021

Cape Hardy port

Iron Road, Eyre Peninsula Co-operative Bulk Handling (EPCBH) and Macquarie Capital (Macquarie) are parties to a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) based on advancement of the proposed Cape Hardy Stage I multi-user, multi- commodity (grain-led) port facility.

onlyPortalis (the joint venture) confirmed that in conjunction with a grain trading business of international standing, work commenced on evaluating potential operating models that feature a reduced capital expenditure (for Cape Hardy Stage I). A modified scenario is being assessed that considers strategic grower-owned upcountry grain storage, whilst maintaining export facility scalability and wider port precinct optionality.

Iron Road and Ardent Underground (Ardent) executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the potential for Ardent to develop and construct their storage technology at Cape Hardy for green hydrogen. Ardent provides a unique hydrogen storage system which offers cost effective, safe, large-scale storage of compressed hydrogen gas in purpose built underground vertical shafts.

useIron Road and Andromeda Metals Ltd (Andromeda, ASX: ADN) executed an MoU to investigate options for Andromeda to establish an export facility at Cape Hardy for processed and unprocessed bulk commodities. The proposed development of a deep-water port at Cape Hardy and the proximity to Andromeda's projects such as those in the Mount Hope region, presents opportunities that support Andromeda's future growth plans.

Green Hydrogen / Green Manufacturing Planning

The SA Government has identified Cape Hardy as one of three hubs for green hydrogen production, liquefaction / c nversion, water desalination, storage, and export (SA Hydrogen Export Prospectus, 2020).

Introductions and various meetings with several interested parties have been facilitated by an advisor connected with both the Australia-Korea Business Council (AKBC) and Australia Japan Business Co-operation Committee (AJBCC). These discussions have centred around CEIP iron concentrate specifications and associated green hydrogen opportunities including "green iron" pellet manufacturing.

The State Government announced the selection of seven short listed projects for converting the state-owned site at Port Bonython, in the Upper Spencer Gulf, into an export hub for green and blue hydrogen. Iron Road is preparing an Expression of Interest (EOI) process targeting Australian and international green hydrogen project proponents for the 100% owned site at Cape Hardy. Experienced industry consultants are assisting the Company in the early phase of this process.

CEIP Indigenous Land Use Agreement (ILUA)

F llowing an extended period of collaboration and negotiations through 2021, the parties to the CEIP ILUA executed a Deed of Novation and Variation of the CEIP ILUA. An application has been submitted to the Native Title Registrar to register the amended CEIP ILUA in the Register of Indigenous Land Use Agreements. This will give effect to the agreement pursuant to the Native Title Act 1993 (Cth), which, among other things, includes native title consents for the CEIP, including the proposed Cape Hardy port. Flexibility has now been embedded into the location of the CEIP infrastructure corridor to enable an optimised mine to port export route.

