Irongate : Non-binding, indicative proposal from Charter Hall

About Charter Hall
With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups and an ASX100 Group with a market capitalisation of approximately $8 billion. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors - Office, Industrial & Logistics, Retail and Social Infrastructure.
Operating with prudence, we've curated a diverse $61.3 billion portfolio of 1,506 high quality properties. With partnership at the heart of our approach, we're creating places that help grow communities; turning them into the best they can be and unlocking hidden value. Taking a long- term view, our $9 billion development pipeline delivers sustainable, technologically enabled projects for our customers.
About PGGM
PGGM is a not-for-profit cooperative pension fund service provider. As a pensions administrator, asset manager and advisor to pension fund boards, it executes its social mandate: to provide for good old-age incomes for 4.4 million participants in the Netherlands. On December 31, 2021 PGGM managed long-term pension capital of EUR 291 billion worldwide.
Due diligence process
Any final, binding offer is subject to the satisfactory completion of confirmatory due diligence on an exclusive basis. The Purchasers are prepared to enter into a confidentiality agreement on customary terms and commence due diligence immediately. Due diligence investigations are expected to focus on customary areas including commercial, property, financial, legal and tax matters. Charter Hall, on behalf of the Partnership, has resources on standby to engage immediately and will ensure the process is completed in a timely manner. Charter Hall has engaged Barrenjoey and Morgan Stanley as its financial advisers in relation to the transaction.
Charter Hall has reviewed IAP's public disclosures and is familiar with many of its properties. As such Charter Hall expects to be able to complete due diligence within 6 weeks from the date that the information is made available. Please refer to Annexure 1 for a preliminary due diligence request list.
Exclusivity
Given the significant resources committed to this potential transaction, the Partnership require a period of exclusivity to conduct due diligence investigations and to come to an agreement with IAP's Board.
During that time, IAP's board and its advisors would not engage with other parties in relation to a potential transaction or proposal. This requirement of exclusivity would be subject to documentation executed between the Partnership and IAP.
Proposal transaction structure
The Partnership's intention is for the Proposal to be implemented via a scheme of arrangement that is unanimously recommended by the Board of IAP. This structure is consistent with our desire for an agreed transaction. The Partnership are willing to work with IAP and its advisers to assist in implementing the Proposal.
We propose that the Partnership and IAP would enter into a Scheme Implementation Agreement ("SIA") that contains customary conditions including market standard no shop, no talk and a break fee equal to 1% of IAP's equity value at the Offer Price.
