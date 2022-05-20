Irongate : Notification of change of interest of substantial holder

Irongate Group (JSE: IAP)

Comprising Irongate Property Fund I (IPF I, ARSN 162 067 736) and Irongate Property Fund II (IPF II, ARSN 644 081 309), established in Australia and registered with ASIC as managed investment schemes

Operated by Irongate Funds Management Limited (ACN 071 514 246; AFSL 290 909) (Responsible Entity)

IPF I is registered as a foreign collective investment scheme in terms of the Collective Investment Schemes Control Act No.45 of 2002 ISIN: AU0000046005

(IAP or the Fund)

Notification of change of interest of substantial holder

IAP advises that on 13 May 2022 it received a notification of change of beneficial ownership in IAP being a Form 604: Notice of change of interests of substantial holder, for JPMorgan Chase

Co and its affiliates in which JPMorgan Chase & Co and its affiliates advised that on 10 May 2022 it had voting power of 6.09% in IAP. That notice was provided on behalf of JPMorgan Chase & Co and its affiliates to the Australian Securities Exchange on 13 May 2022.

A copy of the notice can be found at: https://www2.asx.com.au/markets/company/iap

20 May 2022

Johannesburg

Sponsor

Investec Bank Limited