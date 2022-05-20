Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Irongate Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IAP   AU0000046005

IRONGATE GROUP

(IAP)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  03-10
15.20 ZAR   +1.54%
01:35aIRONGATE : Notification of change of interest of substantial holder
PU
05/10Irongate Group Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/10Irongate Group Announces Distribution on IAP - FULLY PAID UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES for the Period Ended 31 March 2022, Payable on June 10, 2022
CI
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Irongate : Notification of change of interest of substantial holder

05/20/2022 | 01:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Irongate Group (JSE: IAP)

Comprising Irongate Property Fund I (IPF I, ARSN 162 067 736) and Irongate Property Fund II (IPF II, ARSN 644 081 309), established in Australia and registered with ASIC as managed investment schemes

Operated by Irongate Funds Management Limited (ACN 071 514 246; AFSL 290 909) (Responsible Entity)

IPF I is registered as a foreign collective investment scheme in terms of the Collective Investment Schemes Control Act No.45 of 2002 ISIN: AU0000046005

(IAP or the Fund)

Notification of change of interest of substantial holder

IAP advises that on 13 May 2022 it received a notification of change of beneficial ownership in IAP being a Form 604: Notice of change of interests of substantial holder, for JPMorgan Chase

  • Co and its affiliates in which JPMorgan Chase & Co and its affiliates advised that on 10 May 2022 it had voting power of 6.09% in IAP. That notice was provided on behalf of JPMorgan Chase & Co and its affiliates to the Australian Securities Exchange on 13 May 2022.

A copy of the notice can be found at: https://www2.asx.com.au/markets/company/iap

20 May 2022

Johannesburg

Sponsor

Investec Bank Limited

Disclaimer

Irongate Group published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 05:34:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IRONGATE GROUP
01:35aIRONGATE : Notification of change of interest of substantial holder
PU
05/10Irongate Group Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/10Irongate Group Announces Distribution on IAP - FULLY PAID UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES for ..
CI
04/26IRONGATE : Notification of initial substantial holders
PU
04/22IRONGATE : Notification of initial substantial holders
PU
03/30IRONGATE : recommends proposal and enters into an SIA and withdrawal of cautionary stateme..
PU
03/29IRONGATE : recommends proposal and enters into an SIA
PU
03/02IRONGATE : Notification of change of interest of substantial holder
PU
02/28IRONGATE : Completion of Acquisition of 16 Aspiration Circuit
PU
02/14Irongate Group agreed to acquire 3 modern office buildings for approximately AUD 250 mi..
CI
More news
Chart IRONGATE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Irongate Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IRONGATE GROUP10.55%912
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-8.77%16 467
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION1.94%9 203
DEXUS-3.24%8 086
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-3.68%6 940
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION-12.83%6 761