SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Holiday cyber warning: think before you click

12/01/2021 | 11:01am EST
Dec 1, 2021

As we approach the holiday season, we would like to make you aware of a growing cyber threat known as SMS phishing, aka "Smishing," and, more important, how to stay safe. Have you ever received unsolicited mobile text messages from an unfamiliar number, containing a strange web link that prompts an "urgent" response from you? This is an example of what's called "Smishing".

Smishing, a combination of "SMS" and "phishing," is a form of phishing where the attempt is delivered via text message. Victims will receive a deceptive message that is intended to lure them into divulging some personal information that the cyber scammers can use for exploitation. Most commonly, they will prompt you to enter your personal or financial details. These scammers will attempt to disguise themselves as banks, governmental agencies, or some other company to lend legitimacy and/or authority to their claims.

Smishing messages can look different. Some may claim that you have won a grand prize, and request that you share some details in order to redeem it. Others may claim that you are in financial trouble and offer a way out. While they may come in different flavors, a few telltale signs remain the same:

  1. Unfamiliarity -- unknown phone numbers or odd phone numbers (e.g., 5000)

  2. Urgency -- appeals to "act quick"

  3. Links -- redirection links to an external site where they expect to extract information

  4. Information -- requests for personal/financial details

How to avoid becoming a victim of Smishing scams

DO NOT

  1. Click on any links.

  2. Reply to the message.

  3. Provide any personal information (including OTPs, ATM codes, confirmation codes).

DO

  1. Delete the message.

  2. If the message appears to be from the bank or some governmental agency, go online to their official website and find their email/phone number and reach out to see whether this request has come from them.

Report the Smishing attempt to the FCC.

Want to keep up with the latest IronNet threat intelligence and research? Visit our threat intelligence hub.

About Ironnet
Founded in 2014 by GEN (Ret.) Keith Alexander, IronNet Cybersecurity is a global cybersecurity leader that is revolutionizing how organizations secure their networks by delivering the first-ever Collective Defense platform operating at scale. Employing an extraordinarily high percentage of former NSA cybersecurity operators with offensive and defensive cyber experience, IronNet integrates deep tradecraft knowledge into its industry-leading products to solve the most challenging cyber problems facing the world today. Follow IronNet on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

IronNet Inc. published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 16:00:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on IRONNET, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 41,9 M - -
Net income 2022 -60,3 M - -
Net cash 2022 199 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,75x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 679 M 679 M -
EV / Sales 2022 11,5x
EV / Sales 2023 5,31x
Nbr of Employees 296
Free-Float 63,3%
Chart IRONNET, INC.
Duration : Period :
IronNet, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IRONNET, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 8,04 $
Average target price 18,67 $
Spread / Average Target 132%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keith Brian Alexander Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
William E. Welch Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
James C. Gerber Chief Financial Officer
Donald R. Dixon Independent Director
John Michael McConnell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IRONNET, INC.-20.55%679
MICROSOFT CORPORATION48.63%2 482 063
ADOBE INC.33.94%318 715
ORACLE CORPORATION40.27%248 055
SEA LIMITED44.72%159 771
SAP SE5.56%150 479