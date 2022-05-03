Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. IronNet, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IRNT   US46323Q1058

IRONNET, INC.

(IRNT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/03 04:00:02 pm EDT
2.900 USD   +3.20%
05:43pIRNT STOCK NEWS : Robbins LLP Investigates IronNet, Inc. (IRNT) f/k/a LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. on Behalf of Investors
BU
05:46aIRNT ALERT : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 21, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ironnet, Inc. Shareholders
PR
01:16aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of IronNet, Inc. - IRNT
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IRNT Stock News: Robbins LLP Investigates IronNet, Inc. (IRNT) f/k/a LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. on Behalf of Investors

05/03/2022 | 05:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) f/k/a LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. and its officers and directors to determine whether they breached their fiduciary duties and violated securities laws. IronNet designs and develops solutions for the prevention of cyber attacks.

If you would like more information about our investigation of IronNet Inc.'s misconduct, click here.

What is this Case About: According to the complaint filed against IronNet, on August 27, 2021, IronNet became a publicly traded company via merger with LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. IronNet's financial projections, which shareholders relied upon in voting for the merger, forecasted fiscal year 2022 revenues of $43 million to $45 million and annual recurring revenue ("ARR") of $75 million.

On September 14, 2021, IronNet announced disappointing second quarter 2022 financial results of $6.1 million for Q2 2022 compared to $7.9 million for Q2 2021 and a net loss of $17.2 million. Notwithstanding, IronNet affirmed its projections and assured investors it was "on target with our first half guidance." The result was a 38% increase in the stock price and a closing stock price of $32.13 per share.

However, by December 15, 2021, the Company splashed its expected fiscal year 2022 revenue to just $26 million with ARR of approximately $30 million. The Company also announced it had terminated its Chief Revenue Officer. On this news, IronNet's stock fell 31% to close at $4.66 per share on December 15, 2021.

During the class period, IronNet materially overstated its business and financial prospects. Specifically, the Company was unable to predict the timing of significant customer opportunities, which constituted a substantial portion of its publicly-issued FY 2022 financial guidance.

Next Steps: If you acquired shares of IronNet, Inc. (IRNT) between September 15, 2021 and December 15, 2021, you have legal options. Contact us for more information.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:

Aaron Dumas

(800) 350-6003

adumas@robbinsllp.com

Shareholder Information Form

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. To be notified if a class action against IronNet, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about IRONNET, INC.
05:43pIRNT STOCK NEWS : Robbins LLP Investigates IronNet, Inc. (IRNT) f/k/a LGL Systems Acquisit..
BU
05:46aIRNT ALERT : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 21, 2022 in th..
PR
01:16aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of IronN..
PR
05/02IRONNET, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
05/02IRONNET, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
04/25SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Informs Investors of Class Action Against IronNet, Inc. (I..
BU
04/25IRONNET, INC. : Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audits or Interim Review (form 8-K)
AQ
04/25INVESTOR NOTICE : Lawsuit for Investors in IronNet, Inc. shares announced by Shareholders ..
PR
04/18IRONNET : Industroyer2 malware targeting Ukrainian energy company
PU
04/12IRONNET : April Threat Intelligence Brief 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IRONNET, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 26,2 M - -
Net income 2022 -243 M - -
Net cash 2022 57,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,88x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 250 M 250 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,36x
EV / Sales 2023 6,52x
Nbr of Employees 296
Free-Float 68,5%
Chart IRONNET, INC.
Duration : Period :
IronNet, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IRONNET, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,81 $
Average target price 4,63 $
Spread / Average Target 64,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keith Brian Alexander Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
William E. Welch Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
James C. Gerber Chief Financial Officer
Donald R. Dixon Independent Director
John Michael McConnell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IRONNET, INC.-33.10%250
AVAST PLC-7.11%7 344
SANGFOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-53.32%5 607
KNOWBE4, INC.1.18%4 057
DARKTRACE PLC3.36%3 510
BLACKBERRY LIMITED-37.82%3 372