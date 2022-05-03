IRNT Stock News: Robbins LLP Investigates IronNet, Inc. (IRNT) f/k/a LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. on Behalf of Investors

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) f/k/a LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. and its officers and directors to determine whether they breached their fiduciary duties and violated securities laws. IronNet designs and develops solutions for the prevention of cyber attacks.

What is this Case About: According to the complaint filed against IronNet, on August 27, 2021, IronNet became a publicly traded company via merger with LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. IronNet's financial projections, which shareholders relied upon in voting for the merger, forecasted fiscal year 2022 revenues of $43 million to $45 million and annual recurring revenue ("ARR") of $75 million.

On September 14, 2021, IronNet announced disappointing second quarter 2022 financial results of $6.1 million for Q2 2022 compared to $7.9 million for Q2 2021 and a net loss of $17.2 million. Notwithstanding, IronNet affirmed its projections and assured investors it was "on target with our first half guidance." The result was a 38% increase in the stock price and a closing stock price of $32.13 per share.

However, by December 15, 2021, the Company splashed its expected fiscal year 2022 revenue to just $26 million with ARR of approximately $30 million. The Company also announced it had terminated its Chief Revenue Officer. On this news, IronNet's stock fell 31% to close at $4.66 per share on December 15, 2021.

During the class period, IronNet materially overstated its business and financial prospects. Specifically, the Company was unable to predict the timing of significant customer opportunities, which constituted a substantial portion of its publicly-issued FY 2022 financial guidance.

