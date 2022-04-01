Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. IronNet, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IRNT   US46323Q1058

IRONNET, INC.

(IRNT)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/01 12:42:55 pm EDT
3.775 USD   -0.66%
12:18pIRONNET : Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation Has Had a Bad Year. Why It Could Get Even Worse.
PU
03/28IRONNET : Why cybersecurity needs an urgent mind shift
PU
03/23INSIDER SELL : IronNet
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IronNet : Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation Has Had a Bad Year. Why It Could Get Even Worse.

04/01/2022 | 12:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investors in ARK Innovation ETF, Cathie Wood's flagship exchange-traded fund, should be used to bad news. The once high-flying ETF was among 2021's worst performers and has lost another 30% of its market value so far this year.

But the pile of bad news is getting bigger. Morningstar investment research downgraded the ETF to Negative from Neutral on Thursday, citing key issues related to investment firm ARK's risk management strategy.

It's...

Disclaimer

IronNet Inc. published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 16:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IRONNET, INC.
12:18pIRONNET : Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation Has Had a Bad Year. Why It Could Get Even Worse.
PU
03/28IRONNET : Why cybersecurity needs an urgent mind shift
PU
03/23INSIDER SELL : IronNet
MT
03/23IronNet to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results on April 6, 2022
BU
03/22IRONNET : Breaking down cybersecurity silos
PU
03/20IRONNET, INC.(NYSE : IRNT) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
03/18IRONNET : Russian cyber forces focused on helping military, expert says
PU
03/18INSIDER SELL : Ironnet
MT
03/17IRONNET : Crowdsourcing Cyber Chaos
PU
03/15THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR : Is cyber the next battleground?
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IRONNET, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 26,2 M - -
Net income 2022 -243 M - -
Net cash 2022 57,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,19x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 321 M 321 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,1x
EV / Sales 2023 6,50x
Nbr of Employees 296
Free-Float 64,8%
Chart IRONNET, INC.
Duration : Period :
IronNet, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IRONNET, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,80 $
Average target price 5,13 $
Spread / Average Target 34,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keith Brian Alexander Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
William E. Welch Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
James C. Gerber Chief Financial Officer
Donald R. Dixon Independent Director
John Michael McConnell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IRONNET, INC.-9.52%321
BLACKBERRY LIMITED-21.57%4 279
KNOWBE4, INC.0.35%4 022
DARKTRACE PLC7.09%3 822
COGNYTE SOFTWARE LTD.-27.82%758
TELOS CORPORATION-35.34%677