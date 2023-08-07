IronNet, Inc.(NYSE:IRNT) dropped from S&P TMI Index

IronNet, Inc. is a global cybersecurity company. The Company is engaged in developing Collective Defense platform. The Company provides a suite of technologies that provide real-time threat assessment and updates, behavioral modeling, big data analytics, and proactive threat detection and response capabilities, as well as consulting services and training programs to protect against cyber-threats. The Company offers two products, namely IronDefense and IronDome. IronDefense is a Network Detection and Response (NDR) cybersecurity product that uses artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), behavioral analytics, and operational tradecraft expertise to identify specific network behaviors or events indicative of malicious threats. The Company's IronDome is a threat-sharing solution that analyzes threat detections across the community to identify broad attack patterns and provides anonymized intelligence back to all community members in real time.

Sector Software