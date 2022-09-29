IronNet Launches IronRadar to Automatically Block Adversary Infrastructure

Innovative Cybersecurity Tool Allows Organizations to Stay One Step Ahead Of The Attacker

Offering Expands Market Reach for the IronNet Collective DefenseSM platform

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT), an innovative leader Transforming Cybersecurity Through Collective DefenseSM, has launched IronRadarSM, a new solution designed to proactively and automatically update customers’ cybersecurity tools with malicious indicators for adversary infrastructure.

Developed by IronNet’s team of elite threat hunters, IronRadar uses an innovative process that fingerprints a server and determines whether it is a command and control (C2) server while those servers are being stood up, even before a cyber attack is initiated. IronRadar enriches the data creating purpose-built intelligence updates for proactively blocking adversarial infrastructure, and was observed to have 98% accuracy over six months of testing.

“We know that Cobalt Strike and other open-source tools provide the framework for legitimate ‘red team’ activities,” said Don Closser, Chief Product Officer of IronNet. “Unfortunately, open-source tools are being used by advanced persistent threat groups to gain access to systems, establish C2, and launch attacks. Thanks to our innovative and dedicated CyOC team, IronRadar can identify threats as new adversarial infrastructure servers appear and before they can be used in sophisticated cyber attacks.”

IronRadar is now available for all networks beyond the IronNet Collective DefenseSM platform community as an annual subscription – sold directly from the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace makes it cost effective and easy to buy and scale. Once installed, customers can easily upgrade to join the Collective Defense community at any time.

“Detecting weaponized C2 servers before they connect to a network and inflict damage like ransomware and eCrimes is a daunting challenge for all organizations,” said Christopher Kissel, Research Vice President of Security and Trust Products, at IDC. “The launch of the purpose-built threat intelligence feed from IronNet is a game changer because it proactively blocks known, new, and unreported C2 infrastructures.”

IronRadar is the only existing automated threat intelligence feed developed specifically to combat C2 behavior. This easy-to-use tool enables a customer’s SOC to:

Actively block known C2 and emerging threat C2 IoCs.

Integrate real-time threat intelligence into any security solution – SIEM, SOAR, Incident Response, and more.

Accelerate threat response by exposing the adversaries and evolving tradecraft targeting infrastructure.

IronRadar integrates seamlessly with the IronNet Collective Defense platform, powered by AWS, which is the only solution that can identify anomalous behaviors and deliver actionable attack intelligence to all the other participants in the IronNet community. The Collective Defense platform serves as an early warning system for all participating companies and organizations, strengthening network security through correlated alerts, automated triage, and extended hunt support.

About IronNet, Inc.

Founded in 2014 by GEN (Ret.) Keith Alexander, IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) is a global cybersecurity leader that is transforming how organizations secure their networks by delivering the first-ever Collective Defense platform operating at scale. Employing a number of former NSA cybersecurity operators with offensive and defensive cyber experience, IronNet integrates deep tradecraft knowledge into its industry-leading products to solve the most challenging cyber problems facing the world today.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding IronNet’s ability to provide visibility and detection of malicious behaviors and to help defend against increased cyber threats facing the globe. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions, or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside IronNet’s management’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: IronNet’s inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of collaborations with IronNet’s partners and customers; IronNet’s ability to execute on its plans to develop and market new products and the timing of these development programs; the rate and degree of market acceptance of IronNet’s products; the success of other competing technologies that may become available; IronNet’s ability to identify and integrate acquisitions; the performance of IronNet’s products; potential litigation involving IronNet; and general economic and market conditions impacting demand for IronNet’s products. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in IronNet’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 2, 2022, and other documents that IronNet files with the SEC from time to time. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and IronNet does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005649/en/