    IRNT   US46323Q1058

IRONNET, INC.

(IRNT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-16 pm EDT
0.2734 USD   -4.31%
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

IronNet : Supplemental Financials FY 2023

05/16/2023 | 05:30pm EDT
IronNet, Inc. Supplemental Financials (Non-GAAP,as of May 16, 2023)

Income Statement

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Q4 2022

Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2024

FY21

FY22

FY23

YoY

Revenue

$6,869

$7,944

$7,013

$7,401

$6,377

$6,076

$6,913

$8,178

$6,688

$6,608

$6,988

$6,973

$29,227

$27,544

$27,257

-5.8%

Product

$5,392

$6,698

$5,958

$6,654

$6,137

$5,769

$6,132

$7,309

$6,443

$6,214

$6,674

$6,372

$24,701

$25,347

$25,703

2.6%

% Cloud Subscription

25.6%

45.0%

37.3%

51.8%

65.4%

55.6%

61.8%

67.8%

80.9%

83.7%

85.2%

84.6%

40.7%

63.0%

83.6%

54.7%

Services

$1,477

$1,246

$1,056

$747

$240

$307

$781

$869

$245

$394

$314

$601

$4,526

$2,197

$1,555

-51.4%

COS

$1,848

$1,213

$2,069

$1,893

$1,939

$1,815

$2,368

$3,261

$2,495

$2,488

$4,289

$4,722

$7,023

$9,383

$13,993

33.6%

Product

$1,534

$1,090

$1,271

$1,570

$1,754

$1,668

$2,082

$2,721

$2,330

$2,339

$4,206

$4,592

$5,465

$8,225

$13,466

50.5%

Services

$314

$123

$799

$322

$184

$147

$286

$540

$165

$149

$83

$130

$1,558

$1,158

$527

-25.7%

GP$

$5,022

$6,731

$4,944

$5,508

$4,439

$4,260

$4,545

$4,917

$4,193

$4,121

$2,699

$2,251

$22,205

$18,161

$13,264

-18.2%

GP%

73.1%

84.7%

70.5%

74.4%

69.6%

70.1%

65.7%

60.1%

62.7%

62.4%

38.6%

32.3%

76.0%

65.9%

48.7%

-13.2%

OpEx*

$21,444

$20,918

$17,557

$17,562

$19,126

$21,073

$23,957

$24,002

$24,808

$24,010

$19,224

$13,468

$77,481

$88,158

$81,510

13.8%

R&D

$7,416

$6,862

$5,687

$5,789

$6,890

$7,572

$7,204

$8,319

$8,180

$8,222

$6,186

$4,054

$25,755

$29,985

$26,642

16.4%

S&M

$8,226

$7,885

$7,155

$7,115

$7,149

$7,702

$7,780

$8,482

$8,772

$8,599

$7,175

$2,883

$30,382

$31,113

$27,429

2.4%

G&A

$5,802

$6,171

$4,714

$4,658

$5,087

$5,799

$8,973

$7,201

$7,856

$7,189

$5,863

$6,531

$21,344

$27,060

$27,440

26.8%

Deprn, Amort

$395

$299

$241

$227

$224

$221

$214

$433

$624

$595

$579

$538

$1,162

$1,092

$2,336

-6.0%

Oper Inc*

($16,423)

($14,187)

($12,613)

($12,054)

($14,687)

($16,813)

($19,412)

($19,085)

($20,615)

($19,890)

($16,525)

($11,217)

($55,276) ($69,997)

($68,246)

26.6%

Other Expense

$25

($78)

$178

($143)

($121)

($224)

($724)

($88)

($370)

($640)

$405

($2,635)

($19)

($1,158)

($3,240)

Taxes

($19)

($20)

($19)

($19)

($58)

$37

($34)

($409)

($11)

$7

($1)

($52)

($78)

($465)

($58)

Net Loss*

($16,417)

($14,285) ($12,454)

($12,216) ($14,867)

($17,000)

($20,170)

($19,582)

($20,996) ($20,523) ($16,121) ($13,904)

($55,373) ($71,620)

($71,544)

29.3%

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding **

62,308

64,787

65,068

66,037

67,182

67,421

87,194

97,600

99,300

101,352

105,033

103,951

64,562

79,953

409,636

*OpEx excludes transaction costs, stock compensation expenses and depreciation and amortization expenses

** 17.1m shares were added from the Merger completed on August 26, 2021

GAAP Adjustments

Stock Compensation

$31

$25

($29)

($33)

$17

$10

$129,921

$26,649

$11,442

$7,136

$14,382

$3,898

($6)

$156,596

$36,858

R&D

$17,251

$5,663

$2,527

$1,493

$618

$1,126

$0

$22,914

$5,765

S&M

$43,464

$8,345

$1,885

$152

$592

$1,480

$0

$51,809

$4,108

G&A

$31

$25

($29)

($33)

$17

$10

$69,206

$12,641

$7,030

$5,491

$13,172

$1,292

($6)

$81,873

$26,985

Warrants

$11,302

($37)

$0

$0

$0

$0

$0

$11,265

$0

Transaction costs

$615

$156

$1,556

$838

$106

$159

$6

$0

$0

$3,166

$272

Key Metrics

Customer Count

20

22

25

27

44

51

74

88

91

78

70

66

27

88

66

225.9%

ARR ($M)

$16.6

$19.5

$21.0

$25.8

$25.6

$24.1

$27.5

$31.8

$30.1

$26.5

$28.2

$26.2

$25.8

$31.8

$26.2

23.1%

$wtd ACL (yrs)

3.40

3.20

3.24

2.90

2.80

2.80

2.80

2.70

3.20

3.21

3.00

3.20

3.17

2.77

3.15

-12.6%

Calc'd Billings ($M)

$10.2

$6.3

$8.1

$18.4

$8.6

$3.5

$7.6

$7.5

$11.7

$2.2

$3.1

$3.9

$43.0

$27.1

$20.8

-36.9%

Revenue

$6.9

$7.9

$7.0

$7.4

$6.4

$6.1

$6.9

$8.2

$6.7

$6.6

$7.0

$7.0

$29.2

$27.5

$27.3

+ Total Def Rev, End

$23.6

$21.9

$23.0

$34.0

$36.2

$33.6

$34.3

$33.6

$38.5

$34.1

$30.2

$27.1

$34.0

$33.6

$27.1

- Total Def Rev, Beginning

$20.3

$23.6

$21.9

$23.0

$34.0

$36.2

$33.6

$34.3

$33.6

$38.5

$34.1

$30.2

$20.3

$34.0

$33.6

Ending Cash ($M)

--

--

--

$31.5

$19.0

$14.1

$73.9

$47.7

$31.4

$9.7

$8.2

$7.6

--

--

--

ARRis calculated at a particular measurement date as the annualized value of our then existing customer subscription contracts and the portions of other software and product contracts that are to be recognized over the course of the contracts and that are designed to renew, assuming any contract that expires during the 12 months following the measurement date is renewed on its existing terms.

Dollar-BasedAverage Contract Lengthis calculated from a set of customers against the same metric as of a prior period end. Because many of our customers have similar buying patterns and the average term of our contracts is more than 12 months, this metric provides a means of assessing the degree of built-in revenue repetition that exists across our customer base.

We calculate our dollar-based average contract length as follows, by dividing the Numerator by the Denominator:

• Numerator: We multiply the average total length of the contracts, measured in years or fractions thereof, by the respective revenue recognized for the last six months of each reporting period.

  • Denominator: We use the revenue attributable to software and product customers for the same six month period used in the numerator. This effectively represents the revenue base that is being generated by those customers.
    Calculated billingsrepresents our total revenue plus the change in deferred revenue in a period. Calculated billings in any particular period aims to reflect amounts invoiced to customers to access our software-based, cybersecurity analytics products, cloud platform and professional services, together with related support services, for our new and existing customers.

Disclaimer

IronNet Inc. published this content on 16 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2023 21:29:43 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
