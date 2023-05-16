IronNet : Supplemental Financials FY 2023

IronNet, Inc. Supplemental Financials (Non-GAAP,as of May 16, 2023)
Income Statement
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
Q4 2022
Q1 2023
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2024
FY21
FY22
FY23
YoY
Revenue
$6,869
$7,944
$7,013
$7,401
$6,377
$6,076
$6,913
$8,178
$6,688
$6,608
$6,988
$6,973
$29,227
$27,544
$27,257
-5.8%
Product
$5,392
$6,698
$5,958
$6,654
$6,137
$5,769
$6,132
$7,309
$6,443
$6,214
$6,674
$6,372
$24,701
$25,347
$25,703
2.6%
% Cloud Subscription
25.6%
45.0%
37.3%
51.8%
65.4%
55.6%
61.8%
67.8%
80.9%
83.7%
85.2%
84.6%
40.7%
63.0%
83.6%
54.7%
Services
$1,477
$1,246
$1,056
$747
$240
$307
$781
$869
$245
$394
$314
$601
$4,526
$2,197
$1,555
-51.4%
COS
$1,848
$1,213
$2,069
$1,893
$1,939
$1,815
$2,368
$3,261
$2,495
$2,488
$4,289
$4,722
$7,023
$9,383
$13,993
33.6%
Product
$1,534
$1,090
$1,271
$1,570
$1,754
$1,668
$2,082
$2,721
$2,330
$2,339
$4,206
$4,592
$5,465
$8,225
$13,466
50.5%
Services
$314
$123
$799
$322
$184
$147
$286
$540
$165
$149
$83
$130
$1,558
$1,158
$527
-25.7%
GP$
$5,022
$6,731
$4,944
$5,508
$4,439
$4,260
$4,545
$4,917
$4,193
$4,121
$2,699
$2,251
$22,205
$18,161
$13,264
-18.2%
GP%
73.1%
84.7%
70.5%
74.4%
69.6%
70.1%
65.7%
60.1%
62.7%
62.4%
38.6%
32.3%
76.0%
65.9%
48.7%
-13.2%
OpEx*
$21,444
$20,918
$17,557
$17,562
$19,126
$21,073
$23,957
$24,002
$24,808
$24,010
$19,224
$13,468
$77,481
$88,158
$81,510
13.8%
R&D
$7,416
$6,862
$5,687
$5,789
$6,890
$7,572
$7,204
$8,319
$8,180
$8,222
$6,186
$4,054
$25,755
$29,985
$26,642
16.4%
S&M
$8,226
$7,885
$7,155
$7,115
$7,149
$7,702
$7,780
$8,482
$8,772
$8,599
$7,175
$2,883
$30,382
$31,113
$27,429
2.4%
G&A
$5,802
$6,171
$4,714
$4,658
$5,087
$5,799
$8,973
$7,201
$7,856
$7,189
$5,863
$6,531
$21,344
$27,060
$27,440
26.8%
Deprn, Amort
$395
$299
$241
$227
$224
$221
$214
$433
$624
$595
$579
$538
$1,162
$1,092
$2,336
-6.0%
Oper Inc*
($16,423)
($14,187)
($12,613)
($12,054)
($14,687)
($16,813)
($19,412)
($19,085)
($20,615)
($19,890)
($16,525)
($11,217)
($55,276) ($69,997)
($68,246)
26.6%
Other Expense
$25
($78)
$178
($143)
($121)
($224)
($724)
($88)
($370)
($640)
$405
($2,635)
($19)
($1,158)
($3,240)
Taxes
($19)
($20)
($19)
($19)
($58)
$37
($34)
($409)
($11)
$7
($1)
($52)
($78)
($465)
($58)
Net Loss*
($16,417)
($14,285) ($12,454)
($12,216) ($14,867)
($17,000)
($20,170)
($19,582)
($20,996) ($20,523) ($16,121) ($13,904)
($55,373) ($71,620)
($71,544)
29.3%
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding **
62,308
64,787
65,068
66,037
67,182
67,421
87,194
97,600
99,300
101,352
105,033
103,951
64,562
79,953
409,636
*OpEx excludes transaction costs, stock compensation expenses and depreciation and amortization expenses
** 17.1m shares were added from the Merger completed on August 26, 2021
GAAP Adjustments
Stock Compensation
$31
$25
($29)
($33)
$17
$10
$129,921
$26,649
$11,442
$7,136
$14,382
$3,898
($6)
$156,596
$36,858
R&D
$17,251
$5,663
$2,527
$1,493
$618
$1,126
$0
$22,914
$5,765
S&M
$43,464
$8,345
$1,885
$152
$592
$1,480
$0
$51,809
$4,108
G&A
$31
$25
($29)
($33)
$17
$10
$69,206
$12,641
$7,030
$5,491
$13,172
$1,292
($6)
$81,873
$26,985
Warrants
$11,302
($37)
$0
$0
$0
$0
$0
$11,265
$0
Transaction costs
$615
$156
$1,556
$838
$106
$159
$6
$0
$0
$3,166
$272
Key Metrics
Customer Count
20
22
25
27
44
51
74
88
91
78
70
66
27
88
66
225.9%
ARR ($M)
$16.6
$19.5
$21.0
$25.8
$25.6
$24.1
$27.5
$31.8
$30.1
$26.5
$28.2
$26.2
$25.8
$31.8
$26.2
23.1%
$wtd ACL (yrs)
3.40
3.20
3.24
2.90
2.80
2.80
2.80
2.70
3.20
3.21
3.00
3.20
3.17
2.77
3.15
-12.6%
Calc'd Billings ($M)
$10.2
$6.3
$8.1
$18.4
$8.6
$3.5
$7.6
$7.5
$11.7
$2.2
$3.1
$3.9
$43.0
$27.1
$20.8
-36.9%
Revenue
$6.9
$7.9
$7.0
$7.4
$6.4
$6.1
$6.9
$8.2
$6.7
$6.6
$7.0
$7.0
$29.2
$27.5
$27.3
+ Total Def Rev, End
$23.6
$21.9
$23.0
$34.0
$36.2
$33.6
$34.3
$33.6
$38.5
$34.1
$30.2
$27.1
$34.0
$33.6
$27.1
- Total Def Rev, Beginning
$20.3
$23.6
$21.9
$23.0
$34.0
$36.2
$33.6
$34.3
$33.6
$38.5
$34.1
$30.2
$20.3
$34.0
$33.6
Ending Cash ($M)
--
--
--
$31.5
$19.0
$14.1
$73.9
$47.7
$31.4
$9.7
$8.2
$7.6
--
--
--
ARRis calculated at a particular measurement date as the annualized value of our then existing customer subscription contracts and the portions of other software and product contracts that are to be recognized over the course of the contracts and that are designed to renew, assuming any contract that expires during the 12 months following the measurement date is renewed on its existing terms.
Dollar-BasedAverage Contract Lengthis calculated from a set of customers against the same metric as of a prior period end. Because many of our customers have similar buying patterns and the average term of our contracts is more than 12 months, this metric provides a means of assessing the degree of built-in revenue repetition that exists across our customer base.
We calculate our dollar-based average contract length as follows, by dividing the Numerator by the Denominator:
• Numerator: We multiply the average total length of the contracts, measured in years or fractions thereof, by the respective revenue recognized for the last six months of each reporting period.
Denominator: We use the revenue attributable to software and product customers for the same six month period used in the numerator. This effectively represents the revenue base that is being generated by those customers. Calculated billingsrepresents our total revenue plus the change in deferred revenue in a period. Calculated billings in any particular period aims to reflect amounts invoiced to customers to access our software-based, cybersecurity analytics products, cloud platform and professional services, together with related support services, for our new and existing customers.