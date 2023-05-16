IronNet : Supplemental Financials FY 2023

IronNet, Inc. Supplemental Financials (Non-GAAP,as of May 16, 2023) Income Statement Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2024 FY21 FY22 FY23 YoY Revenue $6,869 $7,944 $7,013 $7,401 $6,377 $6,076 $6,913 $8,178 $6,688 $6,608 $6,988 $6,973 $29,227 $27,544 $27,257 -5.8% Product $5,392 $6,698 $5,958 $6,654 $6,137 $5,769 $6,132 $7,309 $6,443 $6,214 $6,674 $6,372 $24,701 $25,347 $25,703 2.6% % Cloud Subscription 25.6% 45.0% 37.3% 51.8% 65.4% 55.6% 61.8% 67.8% 80.9% 83.7% 85.2% 84.6% 40.7% 63.0% 83.6% 54.7% Services $1,477 $1,246 $1,056 $747 $240 $307 $781 $869 $245 $394 $314 $601 $4,526 $2,197 $1,555 -51.4% COS $1,848 $1,213 $2,069 $1,893 $1,939 $1,815 $2,368 $3,261 $2,495 $2,488 $4,289 $4,722 $7,023 $9,383 $13,993 33.6% Product $1,534 $1,090 $1,271 $1,570 $1,754 $1,668 $2,082 $2,721 $2,330 $2,339 $4,206 $4,592 $5,465 $8,225 $13,466 50.5% Services $314 $123 $799 $322 $184 $147 $286 $540 $165 $149 $83 $130 $1,558 $1,158 $527 -25.7% GP$ $5,022 $6,731 $4,944 $5,508 $4,439 $4,260 $4,545 $4,917 $4,193 $4,121 $2,699 $2,251 $22,205 $18,161 $13,264 -18.2% GP% 73.1% 84.7% 70.5% 74.4% 69.6% 70.1% 65.7% 60.1% 62.7% 62.4% 38.6% 32.3% 76.0% 65.9% 48.7% -13.2% OpEx* $21,444 $20,918 $17,557 $17,562 $19,126 $21,073 $23,957 $24,002 $24,808 $24,010 $19,224 $13,468 $77,481 $88,158 $81,510 13.8% R&D $7,416 $6,862 $5,687 $5,789 $6,890 $7,572 $7,204 $8,319 $8,180 $8,222 $6,186 $4,054 $25,755 $29,985 $26,642 16.4% S&M $8,226 $7,885 $7,155 $7,115 $7,149 $7,702 $7,780 $8,482 $8,772 $8,599 $7,175 $2,883 $30,382 $31,113 $27,429 2.4% G&A $5,802 $6,171 $4,714 $4,658 $5,087 $5,799 $8,973 $7,201 $7,856 $7,189 $5,863 $6,531 $21,344 $27,060 $27,440 26.8% Deprn, Amort $395 $299 $241 $227 $224 $221 $214 $433 $624 $595 $579 $538 $1,162 $1,092 $2,336 -6.0% Oper Inc* ($16,423) ($14,187) ($12,613) ($12,054) ($14,687) ($16,813) ($19,412) ($19,085) ($20,615) ($19,890) ($16,525) ($11,217) ($55,276) ($69,997) ($68,246) 26.6% Other Expense $25 ($78) $178 ($143) ($121) ($224) ($724) ($88) ($370) ($640) $405 ($2,635) ($19) ($1,158) ($3,240) Taxes ($19) ($20) ($19) ($19) ($58) $37 ($34) ($409) ($11) $7 ($1) ($52) ($78) ($465) ($58) Net Loss* ($16,417) ($14,285) ($12,454) ($12,216) ($14,867) ($17,000) ($20,170) ($19,582) ($20,996) ($20,523) ($16,121) ($13,904) ($55,373) ($71,620) ($71,544) 29.3% Weighted Average Shares Outstanding ** 62,308 64,787 65,068 66,037 67,182 67,421 87,194 97,600 99,300 101,352 105,033 103,951 64,562 79,953 409,636 *OpEx excludes transaction costs, stock compensation expenses and depreciation and amortization expenses ** 17.1m shares were added from the Merger completed on August 26, 2021 GAAP Adjustments Stock Compensation $31 $25 ($29) ($33) $17 $10 $129,921 $26,649 $11,442 $7,136 $14,382 $3,898 ($6) $156,596 $36,858 R&D $17,251 $5,663 $2,527 $1,493 $618 $1,126 $0 $22,914 $5,765 S&M $43,464 $8,345 $1,885 $152 $592 $1,480 $0 $51,809 $4,108 G&A $31 $25 ($29) ($33) $17 $10 $69,206 $12,641 $7,030 $5,491 $13,172 $1,292 ($6) $81,873 $26,985 Warrants $11,302 ($37) $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $11,265 $0 Transaction costs $615 $156 $1,556 $838 $106 $159 $6 $0 $0 $3,166 $272 Key Metrics Customer Count 20 22 25 27 44 51 74 88 91 78 70 66 27 88 66 225.9% ARR ($M) $16.6 $19.5 $21.0 $25.8 $25.6 $24.1 $27.5 $31.8 $30.1 $26.5 $28.2 $26.2 $25.8 $31.8 $26.2 23.1% $wtd ACL (yrs) 3.40 3.20 3.24 2.90 2.80 2.80 2.80 2.70 3.20 3.21 3.00 3.20 3.17 2.77 3.15 -12.6% Calc'd Billings ($M) $10.2 $6.3 $8.1 $18.4 $8.6 $3.5 $7.6 $7.5 $11.7 $2.2 $3.1 $3.9 $43.0 $27.1 $20.8 -36.9% Revenue $6.9 $7.9 $7.0 $7.4 $6.4 $6.1 $6.9 $8.2 $6.7 $6.6 $7.0 $7.0 $29.2 $27.5 $27.3 + Total Def Rev, End $23.6 $21.9 $23.0 $34.0 $36.2 $33.6 $34.3 $33.6 $38.5 $34.1 $30.2 $27.1 $34.0 $33.6 $27.1 - Total Def Rev, Beginning $20.3 $23.6 $21.9 $23.0 $34.0 $36.2 $33.6 $34.3 $33.6 $38.5 $34.1 $30.2 $20.3 $34.0 $33.6 Ending Cash ($M) -- -- -- $31.5 $19.0 $14.1 $73.9 $47.7 $31.4 $9.7 $8.2 $7.6 -- -- --

ARRis calculated at a particular measurement date as the annualized value of our then existing customer subscription contracts and the portions of other software and product contracts that are to be recognized over the course of the contracts and that are designed to renew, assuming any contract that expires during the 12 months following the measurement date is renewed on its existing terms.

Dollar-BasedAverage Contract Lengthis calculated from a set of customers against the same metric as of a prior period end. Because many of our customers have similar buying patterns and the average term of our contracts is more than 12 months, this metric provides a means of assessing the degree of built-in revenue repetition that exists across our customer base.

We calculate our dollar-based average contract length as follows, by dividing the Numerator by the Denominator:

• Numerator: We multiply the average total length of the contracts, measured in years or fractions thereof, by the respective revenue recognized for the last six months of each reporting period.