    IRNT   US46323Q1058

IRONNET, INC.

(IRNT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  06/01 04:00:02 pm EDT
3.210 USD   -2.43%
IronNet to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Results on June 14, 2022
BU
Surefire Cyber Launches to Help Cyber Insurance Ecosystem from Response to Resilience, with $10 Million in Funding by Forgepoint Capital
PR
Ironnet, Inc. Announces Resignation of André Pienaar
CI
IronNet to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Results on June 14, 2022

06/01/2022 | 04:18pm EDT
IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT), an innovative leader Transforming Cybersecurity Through Collective Defense℠, today announced that its fiscal first quarter 2023 financial results will be released Tuesday, June 14, 2022, after market close. Following the press release, IronNet management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET.

 Fiscal 2023 Q1 Earnings Call

Date:

 

Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Time:

 

5:00 p.m. ET

Webcast:

 

https://ir.ironnet.com

Dial-in number:

 

201-689-7807

A replay will be posted after the conference call.

About IronNet

Founded in 2014 by GEN (Ret.) Keith Alexander, IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: “IRNT”) is a global cybersecurity leader that is transforming how organizations secure their networks by delivering the first-ever Collective Defense platform operating at scale. Employing a number of former NSA cybersecurity operators with offensive and defensive cyber experience, IronNet integrates deep tradecraft knowledge into its industry-leading products to solve the most challenging cyber problems facing the world today. For more information, visit www.ironnet.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 33,9 M - -
Net income 2023 -88,7 M - -
Net cash 2023 28,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,96x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 330 M 330 M -
EV / Sales 2023 8,90x
EV / Sales 2024 5,90x
Nbr of Employees 316
Free-Float 70,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,29 $
Average target price 4,63 $
Spread / Average Target 40,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keith Brian Alexander Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
William E. Welch Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
James C. Gerber Chief Financial Officer
George Lamont Chief Information Officer
Fernando Maymi Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IRONNET, INC.-21.67%330
AVAST PLC-20.01%6 373
SANGFOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-50.62%5 876
BLACKBERRY LIMITED-35.53%3 474
KNOWBE4, INC.-22.49%3 113
DARKTRACE PLC-12.71%2 987