IronRidge Resources : Block Listing Application

17 September 2020

IronRidge Resources Limited

(AIM: IRR)

Block Listing Application

IronRidge Resources Limited (AIM: IRR, 'IronRidge' or the 'Company'), the African focussed minerals exploration company announces that a block listing application ('Block Listing') has been made to the London Stock Exchange for up to 32,172,064 depositary interest of no par value each in the Company ('New Ordinary Shares') to be admitted to trading on AIM.

Forming part of the Company's successful capital raising program of May 2020, and as approved by shareholders at the Company's General Meeting of 24 June 2020, the Company has on issue a total of 32,172,064 unlisted warrants exercisable at a price of 12 pence per New Ordinary Share through to 25 June 2022.

The Block Listing has been filed to enable holders of the Company's 12p warrants to continue to voluntarily exercise them without the need for the issue of a separate RNS and admissions filing each time this occurs. The Company will notify on a monthly basis when there are changes to the issued share capital of the Company, and these monthly figures may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company. The Company will also make six-monthly announcements regarding the utilisation of the block admission in line with its obligations under AIM Rule 29. It is expected that the Block Listing will become effective on 23 September 2020.

If and when issued, the New Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares of the Company.

The total number of ordinary shares of no par value in the Company as at the date of this announcement is 409,943,492. There are currently no shares held in treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 409,943,492. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.

For any further information please contact: