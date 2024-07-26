The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) has lifted the suspension of trading in the ordinary shares of IronRock Insurance Company Limited (ROC), which trades with the symbol ROC on the JSE's Junior Market, effective July 23, 2024. IronRock Insurance Company Limited (ROC) has filed its outstanding 2023 Audited and 1st Quarter Financial Statements on July 22, 2024, therefore remedying its breaches of JSE's Junior Market Rule Appendix 2, Part 4 (1) ( e) & 4 (2) ( e).

Hence, the JSE has lifted the suspension of trading in the ordinary shares of ROC as the Company is now compliant with the Rules of the JSE.

Dr. Marlene Street Forrest, Managing Director of the Jamaica Stock Exchange, stated that "IronRock Insurance Company Limited is now in compliance with the Rules of the JSE and there is no reason for the shares to remain suspended. We are happy to have ROC compliant again."