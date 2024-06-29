- June 28, 2024
- 6:27 pm
IronRock Insurance Co. Ltd. (ROC) wishes to advise that it now expects to file its Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2023, no later than July 12, 2024. This further delay is due in large part to additional processes and to the late completion of our audit and actuarial valuations, which were affected by the implementation of IFRS 17.
