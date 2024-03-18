This is to advise that IronRock Insurance Company has recently been the subject of a cybersecurity incident. Our robust IT Infrastructure has ensured that we have not had any interruption in services. Our assessment shows that the impact was limited to information that is 4 years old and that our core operating systems were not compromised. The breach had no material impact on the operations of the company. IronRock is committed to maintaining the highest levels of digital security and we are taking proactive steps to further strengthen our systems. For further details, please contact us directly at 1-876-656-8000 or dpo@ironrockjamaica.com.