- June 4, 2024
- 4:22 pm
IronRock Insurance Co. Ltd. (ROC) wishes to advise of a further delay in the filing of its Annual Report for the year ending December 31, 2023, due to the delays encountered in completing the company's audited financial statements, which were affected by the implementation of IFRS 17.
The company anticipates that the Annual Report will be submitted by July 15, 2024.
IronRock Insurance Company Ltd. published this content on 04 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2024 21:24:44 UTC.