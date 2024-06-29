- June 28, 2024
- 6:27 pm
IronRock Insurance Co. Ltd. (ROC) wishes to advise of a further delay in the filing of its Unaudited Financial Statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. IronRock anticipates that these Statements will be submitted on or before July 12, 2024.
Disclaimer
