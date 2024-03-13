- March 13, 2024
- 1:54 pm
IronRock Insurance Co. Ltd. (ROC) regrets to advise of the passing of Mr. Anthony Bell, J.P. on Monday, March 4, 2024. Mr. Bell joined IronRock's Board of Directors in 2015 and was the Company Secretary and Chairman of the Audit and Corporate Governance Committees.
